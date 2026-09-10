ETV Bharat / business

FCNR(B) Flows Not To Lead To Abnormal Lending, Will Get Deployed In 4 Months: SBI Chairman Setty

Mumbai: State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty on Thursday dismissed concerns that FCNR(B) flows could lead to "abnormal lending", pointing out that the inflows would be deployed over a period of up to four months.

Setty, who heads India's largest lender, said bankers would be responsible for deploying the funds of over USD 127 billion garnered from the diaspora as part of the special concessional swap window from the RBI (Reserve Bank Of India).

"I don't think (it will lead to abnormal lending), everybody will be more responsible," Setty told reporters on the sidelines of the annual GFF (Global Fintech Fest) here, replying to a question on whether the inflows will lead to abnormal lending.

Speaking at the same event on Wednesday, the third largest private sector lender Axis Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Amitabh Chaudhry had flagged concerns that the FCNR(B) money could lead to some "abnormal lending".

Setty said the money will get deployed in the next three to four months. He said the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee is unlikely to go for a rate hike in the next policy review in October. A lot of market watchers have been speaking about the possibility of a rate hike, especially with inflation risks because of the geopolitical tensions and also the narrowing of the rate differential between India and the US.

Speaking at the event earlier, Setty said Indian banks have been using artificial intelligence and machine learning tools for many years, and cited SBI's own pioneering efforts in the area by using such technology inputs for customer services and some lending products as well.