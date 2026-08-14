ETV Bharat / business

FCNR, ECB Measures To Draw USD 90 To 95 Billion Capital Inflows In FY27: Report

Mumbai: The RBI's concessional swap windows for FCNR (B) deposits, external commercial borrowings and overseas foreign currency borrowings are likely to draw capital inflows of USD 90-95 billion in 2026-27, according to a report.

CareEdge, in its report, has revised its projections for FCNR flows, considering the inflows observed in the last two months. It now expects FCNR (B) inflows to reach around USD 80 billion, while external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) are projected at USD 10-15 billion. Taken together, the measures are likely to generate USD 90-95 billion of capital inflows in FY27.

The report said that considering the inflows received so far and expected to come, India's capital account surplus is now likely to increase to approximately USD 108 billion compared to a surplus of just USD 2 billion in the previous year.

As a result, India's balance of payments (BoP) is expected to improve to a surplus of USD 64 billion in FY27 compared to deficits of USD 23.6 billion and USD 5 billion in FY26 and FY25, respectively, the report added.

Between June 5 and July 31, 2026, these measures have attracted USD 40.8 billion, with FCNR (B) inflows accounting for USD 36.7 billion, and ECBs and OFCBs together accounting for USD 4.1 billion. Large banks are currently offering deposit rates in the 6.0-6.5 per cent range, while some smaller and newer banks are offering rates close to 7 per cent for FCNR deposits.