FBI Blames North Korea For $6.3 Billion Binance Crypto Hack, Says Stolen Assets Being Converted Into Ethereum
The FBI said it has observed 'TraderTraitor' actors converting stolen assets primarily into Ethereum (ETH).
Published : November 1, 2026 at 6:57 AM IST
New Delhi: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that the theft of billions of dollars from Binance within a matter of minutes earlier this week was orchestrated by North Korean hackers.
The bureau said in a statement that the attack, the biggest crypto heist in history, was tied to "malicious cyber activity" by an entity known as TraderTraitor, the same actors behind a $1.5 billion Bybit hack last year.
"The FBI is releasing information advising the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion USD in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, on or about October 29, 2026. The FBI refers to this specific North Korean malicious cyber activity as "TraderTraitor"," the premier US intelligence agency said.
The FBI is releasing information advising the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion USD in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, on or about October 29, 2026. The FBI refers to this specific North Korean malicious cyber activity as "TraderTraitor." The FBI, together with partners at the USSS and IRS-CI, has observed TraderTraitor actors converting stolen assets primarily into Ethereum (ETH). It is expected these assets will then be further laundered by converting them using DeFi and instant swap services as they prepare them for further laundering stages. How You Can Help: FBI, USSS, and IRS-CI are urging private sector entities including THORNode operators, RPC node operators, instant exchanges, DeFi services, blockchain analytics firms, and other virtual asset service providers to block transactions with or derived from addresses TraderTraitor actors are using to launder these stolen assets. A list of addresses associated with this activity is available here: https://t.co/g0oIWx0WeD— FBI Cyber Branch (@FBICyberBranch) October 31, 2026
The FBI said it, together with partners at the USSS and IRS-CI, has observed TraderTraitor actors converting stolen assets primarily into Ethereum (ETH).
"It is expected these assets will then be further laundered by converting them using DeFi and instant swap services as they prepare them for further laundering stages," it said.
The FBI asked crypto exchanges, blockchain analytics companies and others to block transactions linked to various addresses to make sure the money is not laundered to cover up its origins.
"FBI, USSS, and IRS-CI are urging private sector entities including THORNode operators, RPC node operators, instant exchanges, DeFi services, blockchain analytics firms, and other virtual asset service providers to block transactions with or derived from addresses TraderTraitor actors are using to launder these stolen assets," it said.
The FBI also shared a list of Ethereum, Bitcoin and Solana cryptocurrency addresses that are holding or have held assets from the theft, and are operated by or closely connected to North Korean TraderTraitor actors.
Crypto expert Ari Redbord told Associated Press that he expects the hackers will break the stolen assets into pieces and try to launder them through smaller exchanges to evade detection, a process that could unfold over months.
“It’s bank robbery, in this case, at the speed of the Internet,” said Redbord, chief policy officer at blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs. “However, we can also track and trace those funds in real time in order to build investigations, to disrupt and to seize back funds.” He added: “It’s just this cat and mouse game.”
On Thursday, $6.3 billion in bitcoin and other digital currency was stolen from Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, in what several crypto experts said bore the hallmarks of a North Korean hack.
The company said Saturday that it had enough set aside in the same digital currency that was stolen to cover 90% of the missing assets and promised that customers would be fully reimbursed. (With AP inputs)
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