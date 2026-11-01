ETV Bharat / business

FBI Blames North Korea For $6.3 Billion Binance Crypto Hack, Says Stolen Assets Being Converted Into Ethereum

New Delhi: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that the theft of billions of dollars from Binance within a matter of minutes earlier this week was orchestrated by North Korean hackers.

The bureau said in a statement that the attack, the biggest crypto heist in history, was tied to "malicious cyber activity" by an entity known as TraderTraitor, the same actors behind a $1.5 billion Bybit hack last year.

"The FBI is releasing information advising the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion USD in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, on or about October 29, 2026. The FBI refers to this specific North Korean malicious cyber activity as "TraderTraitor"," the premier US intelligence agency said.

The FBI said it, together with partners at the USSS and IRS-CI, has observed TraderTraitor actors converting stolen assets primarily into Ethereum (ETH).

"It is expected these assets will then be further laundered by converting them using DeFi and instant swap services as they prepare them for further laundering stages," it said.

The FBI asked crypto exchanges, blockchain analytics companies and others to block transactions linked to various addresses to make sure the money is not laundered to cover up its origins.

"FBI, USSS, and IRS-CI are urging private sector entities including THORNode operators, RPC node operators, instant exchanges, DeFi services, blockchain analytics firms, and other virtual asset service providers to block transactions with or derived from addresses TraderTraitor actors are using to launder these stolen assets," it said.