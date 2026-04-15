ETV Bharat / business

Faridabad Consumer Forum Orders Haldiram's To Pay Over Rs 20,000 To MAN For Selling Expired Sweets

Faridabad: A consumer forum here has ordered food company Haldiram Marketing Private Limited to pay more than Rs 20,000 in damages to a customer for selling expired sweets, saying it was "guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices". The incident took place on December 21 last year when Nimish Agarwal, a resident of Faridabad, went to a Haldiram's outlet in Sector 16 to purchase sweets.

Agarwal alleged that the salesman, under the pretext of billing, sent him to the first floor and attempted to pack the expired sweets. When he demanded the original box, the salesperson refused to give it to him and even tore the box to conceal the manufacturing and expiry dates.

After this, when interrupted, instead of apologising, the staff behaved with him very rudely, Agarwal alleged.