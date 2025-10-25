ETV Bharat / business

Facebook To Hold 30% In Reliance AI Venture; Two Companies To Invest Rs 855 Crore

New Delhi: Meta Platforms, Inc's Facebook Overseas will hold 30 per cent interest in the AI venture floated by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, according to a regulatory filing. Reliance will hold 70 per cent in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd, the company said in the filing.

Reliance Intelligence, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, and Facebook will jointly invest an initial Rs 855 crore in the venture. In the filing, the company said Reliance Intelligence Ltd on October 24, 2025 incorporated Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd.