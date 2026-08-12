ETV Bharat / business

Exports Up About 15 Pc In Apr-Jul Despite Global Uncertainties: Goyal

New Delhi: The country's exports increased by about 15 per cent during April-July this fiscal year despite global uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. He also expressed confidence that the target of USD 1 trillion worth of goods and services exports for 2026-27 will be achieved.

It was USD 863 billion in 2025-26. "During the first four months of this fiscal year, there is about 15 per cent growth in exports," he said. The final exports and import numbers for July will be released on August 13.

Talking about free trade agreements (FTAs), Goyal said the nine pacts finalised in the last four years have opened huge opportunities for domestic industry. These pacts together account for about two-thirds of the global trade.