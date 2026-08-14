ETV Bharat / business

Exports To FTA Partners Gain Momentum In Q1 FY27; Shipments To Singapore, Sri Lanka Grow Over 100 Pc

New Delhi: India's exports to key free trade agreement (FTA) partner countries witnessed strong growth in the first quarter of 2026-27, with outbound shipments to Singapore and Sri Lanka more than doubling, according to the commerce ministry data.

India has so far signed 17 FTAs with a number of countries and groups, including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Mauritius, the UAE, Australia, the European Union, ASEAN and the EFTA bloc. Out of these, 16 are operational.

The data showed that exports to Singapore surged 101.2 per cent to USD 6.52 billion during April-June 2026, from USD 3.24 billion in the year-ago period, while shipments to Sri Lanka rose 123.8 per cent to USD 2.35 billion from USD 1.05 billion.

Shipments to the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) region grew 61.6 per cent to USD 14.61 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal year, from USD 9.04 billion in April-June 2025-26.