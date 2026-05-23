ETV Bharat / business

Exports In High Growth Trajectory During May: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The country's exports have recorded healthy growth during the first three weeks of May, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. He also said that while the world is going through turmoil, India is relentlessly rising on the global stage as it is recording healthy growth in exports and foreign direct investment (FDI).

"I have seen the numbers of exports even in the last three weeks. The pace of growth which we witnessed in April continues into May. We have been able to demonstrate resilience in the face of so many adversities," he told reporters here.

Exports rose by 13.78 per cent to USD 43.56 billion in April, the highest monthly outbound shipments in more than four years, driven by petroleum products amid a surge in crude oil prices, but trade deficit widened to a three-month high of USD 28.38 billion due to an uptick in imports.

The minister said that FDI during 2025-26 has touched an all-time high of USD 95 billion, an increase of 17 per cent year on year. This growth, he said, will continue in the years to come, given the favour that India enjoys amongst global investors as a preferred investment destination.

"The government has absorbed significant amounts of costs, particularly for the farmers in terms of elevated fertiliser prices, which have not been passed on to farmers, but the burden has been taken fully by the central government," he added.

He said that the government is also continually introducing initiatives to support economic growth. For May, the commerce ministry will officially release the export and import data on June 15. The high growth in FDI reflects global investors' appetite for India.