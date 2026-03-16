Exports Dip Marginally To USD 36.61 Billion In February
Meanwhile, the imports increased by 24.11 per cent to USD 63.71 billion in February 2026
By PTI
Published : March 16, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The country's merchandise exports dropped marginally by 0.81 per cent to USD 36.61 billion in February, according to government data released on Monday. Imports increased by 24.11 per cent to USD 63.71 billion in February this year from USD 51.33 billion recorded a year ago. The trade deficit stood at USD 27.1 billion during the month under review.
Briefing the media on the trade data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the country's exports are doing well despite challenges. He said that the country's exports during the April-February period of FY26 went up 1.84 per cent to USD 402.93 billion.
However, imports also increased by 8.53 per cent to USD 713.53 billion during the period. Agrawal said that exports in March would see a southward trend due to the logistical challenges on account of the West Asia crisis.
The crisis that began on February 28 with military actions by the US and Israel against Iran has led to widespread disruptions in trade routes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.
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