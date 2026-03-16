ETV Bharat / business

Exports Dip Marginally To USD 36.61 Billion In February

New Delhi: The country's merchandise exports dropped marginally by 0.81 per cent to USD 36.61 billion in February, according to government data released on Monday. Imports increased by 24.11 per cent to USD 63.71 billion in February this year from USD 51.33 billion recorded a year ago. The trade deficit stood at USD 27.1 billion during the month under review.

Briefing the media on the trade data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the country's exports are doing well despite challenges. He said that the country's exports during the April-February period of FY26 went up 1.84 per cent to USD 402.93 billion.