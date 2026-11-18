ETV Bharat / business

Exporters With Export Turnover Up To Rs 50 Crore Now Eligible For Airfare Support To Attend Overseas Trade events

Representational Pic ( ETV Bharat )

By ANI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Exporters with export turnover of up to Rs 50 crore in the preceding year can now qualify for airfare reimbursement to attend eligible overseas trade fairs, buyer-seller meets and trade delegations under the Export Promotion Mission, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

The previous eligibility limit was Rs 75 lakh. The Department of Commerce raised it under revised Market Access Support guidelines issued on November 17.

“Airfare reimbursement has been enhanced to up to 95% for Micro and Small Exporters and up to 80% for other eligible exporters,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release on Wednesday. The reimbursement applies to economy-class fares. For eligible firms that recorded exports in the preceding year, it is capped at Rs 1.25 lakh for travel to Africa, the Americas and Oceania, and Rs 75,000 for other overseas markets, according to a trade notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). For eligible firms with zero export turnover in the preceding year, the corresponding caps are Rs 80,000 and Rs 45,000. The department also reduced the minimum membership period with export promotion councils from six months to three months.