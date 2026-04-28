Exporters Highlight Compliance Costs, Testing Requirements, MSME Issues In Meeting With Goyal
Goyal urged exporters and industry bodies to fully leverage India's trade pacts with developed economies to expand market access, boost exports and create employment opportunities
By PTI
Published : April 28, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Industry representatives have raised issues relating to compliance costs, testing requirements, and challenges faced by MSMEs in entering export markets, during a meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on April 27, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The minister has assured continued support, including facilitation and targeted interventions to reduce entry barriers and enhance ease of doing business, the ministry said.
Goyal urged exporters and industry bodies to fully leverage India's trade pacts with developed economies to expand market access, boost exports and create employment opportunities, noting that timely utilisation of these agreements is critical.
"Industry representatives raised issues relating to compliance costs, testing requirements, and challenges faced by MSMEs in entering export markets," it said. India's total merchandise and services exports has reached a record USD 860.09 billion in 2025–26, registering a 4.22 per cent year-on-year growth.
Sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, gems & jewellery and agri-based products have sustained export momentum despite global disruptions.
The minister emphasised that this milestone should serve as a springboard for achieving USD 2 trillion in exports by 2030. He also emphasised government support to exporters for entering new markets and increasing their presence in existing markets to accelerate export growth.
The meeting was attended by representatives of 30 export promotion councils and apex industry chambers, along with senior officials from the Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
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