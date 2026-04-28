ETV Bharat / business

Exporters Highlight Compliance Costs, Testing Requirements, MSME Issues In Meeting With Goyal

New Delhi: Industry representatives have raised issues relating to compliance costs, testing requirements, and challenges faced by MSMEs in entering export markets, during a meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on April 27, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The minister has assured continued support, including facilitation and targeted interventions to reduce entry barriers and enhance ease of doing business, the ministry said.

Goyal urged exporters and industry bodies to fully leverage India's trade pacts with developed economies to expand market access, boost exports and create employment opportunities, noting that timely utilisation of these agreements is critical.

"Industry representatives raised issues relating to compliance costs, testing requirements, and challenges faced by MSMEs in entering export markets," it said. India's total merchandise and services exports has reached a record USD 860.09 billion in 2025–26, registering a 4.22 per cent year-on-year growth.