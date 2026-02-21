ETV Bharat / business

Exporters Hail US Supreme Court's Decision On Trump Tariffs

Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Long Beach, Calif. ( AP )

New Delhi: Indian exporters have welcomed the US Supreme Court's decision striking down tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, saying the move is a big relief to domestic firms affected by the country-specific duties.

Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that following this ruling, the US should remove the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, then about 55 per cent of India's exports to the US would be subject to only the existing customs duties.

The ruling restores greater predictability in bilateral trade between the two countries, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President SC Ralhan said.

"The recent ruling of the US Supreme Court striking down the reciprocal tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act brings welcome relief to Indian exporters affected by country-specific duties," he said. However, Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminium, and certain auto components remain in force.

"Importers may seek refunds of duties paid under the invalidated regime, which could provide near-term liquidity support. The decision also opens space for more stable and constructive India-US trade engagement," Ralhan said.

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision centres on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping reciprocal tariffs he levied on nearly every other country.

GTRI said the ruling invalidates country-specific "reciprocal tariffs" and fentanyl-linked duties imposed on imports from major trading partners. On the remaining exports, Section 232 tariffs will continue -- 50 per cent on steel and aluminium and 25 per cent on certain auto components -- while products accounting for roughly 40 per cent of export value, including smartphones, petroleum products and medicines, will remain exempt from US tariffs, GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.

The dispute traces back to April 2, 2025, when President Trump declared America's chronic trade deficit a "national emergency" and imposed 10 per cent tariffs on nearly all imports, later raised to as high as 50 per cent on selected countries.