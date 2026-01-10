ETV Bharat / business

Exporters Face Rs 200 Cr Loss As South American Trade Freezes Due To Venezuela Crisis

Kanpur: The escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela have severely impacted India's export business, according to industry experts.

Currently, India exports medicines, safety equipment, and food products to the region, but this trade has come to a complete standstill in recent days. This has created a challenging situation for exporters in Uttar Pradesh.

Alok Srivastava, Assistant Director of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), stated that while a large volume of products may not be directly exported from India to Venezuela, the supply chain to neighbouring countries such as Togo and Brazil has been disrupted. The inability to deliver products to these countries is posing a significant challenge for Indian exporters, particularly those in Uttar Pradesh.