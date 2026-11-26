Exporter Urges Centre To Secure Tariff Parity With US Trade Rivals
FIEO president SC Ralhan said the trade agreement should ensure that Indian exporters can compete on a level playing field with suppliers from other countries.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: Exporters have urged the Centre to negotiate competitive tariff rates with the US, warning that Indian products could lose ground if competing countries secure lower duties.
The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has also called for better market access and safeguards for MSMEs too, as negotiations continue over the proposed US tariffs under the Section 301 investigation.
FIEO president SC Ralhan said trade concerns should be addressed through the ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). "The government has also conveyed to the US authorities its position that India has no structural excess capacity in any sector," he added.
Ralhan believes the agreement should be balanced and reciprocal, safeguard India's long-term economic and developmental interests and ensure that Indian exporters can compete on a level playing field with suppliers from other countries in the US market.
Industry Needs Clarity
Ralhan said that while the industry is concerned with these developments as it raises uncertainty, there is no panic amongst exporters.
He also called for clarity on how the proposed measures would interact with existing duties under Sections 301 and 232 and how the product-specific exemptions in the United States Trade Representative (USTR) notice would apply.
"Clear rules on the duties payable on each product would help exporters quote prices with confidence and avoid overlapping tariff burdens," he said.
Ralhan added that India's expanding manufacturing capabilities, improving quality standards and growing participation in global value chains have strengthened its position as a reliable sourcing partner.
"A well-designed agreement can build on these strengths by expanding two-way trade and creating opportunities for investment and technology collaboration," he said.
'Wait and Watch'
EEPC India chairman Pankaj Chadha said the US has announced a fresh set of tariffs ranging from 17 to 25% on India and other countries. "The 17% reciprocal tariff is proposed under a trade deal as and when it happens. This seeks to take away the competitive advantage we have with our close rivals. The situation is however dynamic as negotiations are underway," he added.
Chadha said the Centre's position has been that India must have a competitive advantage over its neighbouring countries and other competing nations under a trade deal with the US. "However, when I look at countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, they are all facing tariffs of around 18%. If India is at 17% under a trade deal with the US, I am not entirely sure that gives us a significant competitive advantage," he added.
Elaborating on the neighbouring countries, he said the current US tariff structure places Bangladesh at around 18%, which could go up to 20% if its consultations with Trump administration fail. "Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia are also at 18%, with a fallback rate of 25% if their negotiations fail. Vietnam is at 20%, with a fallback of 35%," he said.
Chadha said that it is still too early to draw conclusions on the competitiveness of the Indian engineering sector in the US market following the implementation of the proposed tariff.
"These tariffs are scheduled to come into effect in January 2027, and negotiations are ongoing. The final tariff structure should become clear by January-end. Since a lot of things are still dynamic, we will have to wait and watch how the situation evolves," he said.
"As long as India and its competing countries are facing same tariff rates, there are no issues. But if our competitors end up with lower tariffs than India, there is significant concern.", he added
Data shows engineering goods exports to the US surged 61% year-on-year in October 2026. "In cumulative terms too, we have registered high double digit growth and the US remains top destination for Indian engineering goods," Chadha said.
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