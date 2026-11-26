ETV Bharat / business

Exporter Urges Centre To Secure Tariff Parity With US Trade Rivals

Representational image. ( IANS )

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Exporters have urged the Centre to negotiate competitive tariff rates with the US, warning that Indian products could lose ground if competing countries secure lower duties.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has also called for better market access and safeguards for MSMEs too, as negotiations continue over the proposed US tariffs under the Section 301 investigation. FIEO president SC Ralhan said trade concerns should be addressed through the ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). "The government has also conveyed to the US authorities its position that India has no structural excess capacity in any sector," he added. Ralhan believes the agreement should be balanced and reciprocal, safeguard India's long-term economic and developmental interests and ensure that Indian exporters can compete on a level playing field with suppliers from other countries in the US market. Industry Needs Clarity Ralhan said that while the industry is concerned with these developments as it raises uncertainty, there is no panic amongst exporters. He also called for clarity on how the proposed measures would interact with existing duties under Sections 301 and 232 and how the product-specific exemptions in the United States Trade Representative (USTR) notice would apply. "Clear rules on the duties payable on each product would help exporters quote prices with confidence and avoid overlapping tariff burdens," he said. Ralhan added that India's expanding manufacturing capabilities, improving quality standards and growing participation in global value chains have strengthened its position as a reliable sourcing partner.