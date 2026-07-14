ETV Bharat / business

Export Diversification Fuels Textile Sector Resilience; India Ready To Compete Globally: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh holds Exhibitor Directory during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union MoS for Textiles Pabitra Margherita with others also present. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India is currently exporting textile products from 550 districts, and the government's export diversification strategy has helped the sector remain resilient despite global uncertainty, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating India's largest global textile event, Bharat Tex 2026, the minister said India's strategy to target 40 key nations for export diversification helped its textiles sector register sustained export growth despite global uncertainty.

"Buyers from 130 countries have come. We are in the process of negotiating FTAs with various nations; some are underway, while others have been signed. This shows we are ready to compete globally," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

As many as 130 countries are participating in the third edition of Bharat Tex 2026, including the US, UK, Japan, Russia, South Africa, UAE and Bangladesh, among others. The wide participation in Bharat Tex 2026 underscores India's growing global presence in the textiles sector amid the government's push for free trade agreements (FTAs), export diversification and ease of doing business reforms, Singh said.

"Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have identified 40 nations for export diversification, which we are working on; therefore, India's textiles exports did not suffer much despite global uncertainty," he said.