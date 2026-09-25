Explainer | UPI MDR: Where The Money Goes And Why It Matters
Finance Ministry clarified that MDR is neither a tax nor a cess or surcharge, and that money does not go to government, finds Saurabh Shukla.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:22 AM IST
New Delhi: The debate over UPI (Unified Payments Interface) Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) has raised three basic questions: Who pays it, where does the money go and why is it being introduced when UPI has largely remained free for users?
Finance Ministry sources told ETV Bharat on Thursday that the proposed framework is aimed at making India's home-grown digital payments ecosystem financially sustainable while supporting its infrastructure, security and further expansion, including in smaller towns and rural areas.
A senior Finance Ministry official clarified that MDR is neither a tax nor a cess or surcharge, and that the money does not go to the government. The official said around 96% of UPI merchant transactions would remain unaffected under the proposed framework.
The official also questioned why UPI payments should be treated differently from debit-card transactions when merchants already absorb payment-processing charges within the same MRP (Maximum Retail Price).
What Will Remain Free?
According to the sources:
- All Person-to-Person (P2P) UPI transactions will remain free, irrespective of the amount.
- UPI merchant transactions up to ₹2,000 will continue to attract zero MDR.
- Small merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR will continue to have zero MDR.
- RuPay debit-card transactions will remain MDR-free.
- For specified Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions above ₹2,000, an MDR of 0.4% will apply.
- The normal MDR will be capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above.
- Essential sectors such as railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs will attract a flat ₹5 MDR on eligible transactions above ₹2,000.
Importantly, the customer is not supposed to pay the MDR. Banks have been advised to ensure that merchants do not pass the charge on to customers.
Where Does the Money Go?
Consider a simple ₹5,000 UPI merchant transaction. At an MDR of 0.4%, the charge would be ₹20 on the merchant side. For comparison, a 2% credit-card MDR on the same ₹5,000 purchase would amount to ₹100.
In both cases, the product continues to be priced at ₹5,000. The MDR is the cost associated with processing the payment rather than a tax imposed on the purchase, according to the Finance Ministry source.
For an eligible UPI merchant transaction, the ₹20 MDR would be distributed across the payment ecosystem as follows:
40% to issuing bank
30% to merchant acquirer/merchant's bank or payment gateway
20% to UPI app
10% to payer PSP bank sponsoring the UPI app
Government share: zero
The revenue is therefore intended to flow to the institutions involved in processing and supporting the transaction rather than to the government.
Why Introduce MDR Now?
Finance Ministry sources said the proposed charges are intended to provide a sustainable revenue mechanism for UPI as transaction volumes continue to grow. The money could support payment infrastructure, servers, cybersecurity, fraud prevention and customer support, besides helping expand UPI services in rural and semi-urban areas.
The sources also said the framework could support newer services such as Credit on UPI and UPI 123Pay.
The move follows consultations involving banks and other stakeholders. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has also called for a viable revenue mechanism to ensure the long-term sustainability of UPI, according to the sources.
The Finance Ministry's argument is that merchant payment charges are not unique to UPI. Similar payment-acceptance charges exist in credit-card, debit-card and digital payment systems in India and abroad.
How Other Countries Charge
The sources cited indicative merchant or payment-acceptance charges in several international fast-payment ecosystems.
Rates were cited at around 0.22% to 0.33% in Brazil, around 0.30% in Indonesia, and about 0.40% in China and South Africa. South Korea and Singapore have higher rates.
In Australia, charges can be up to AUD 0.30 per transaction or 0.50%, while Thailand allows charges of up to 10 baht and the US up to 0.50%, according to the sources.
What About Debit Cards?
Merchant charges already apply to some debit-card transactions in India, although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has capped the MDR that merchants can be charged.
For small merchants with annual turnover of up to ₹20 lakh, the maximum MDR is 0.40% for physical POS transactions and 0.30% for QR-based transactions, with both capped at ₹200 per transaction.
For merchants with turnover above ₹20 lakh, the maximum MDR is 0.90% for physical POS transactions and 0.80% for QR-based transactions, with a cap of ₹1,000 per transaction.
RuPay debit-card transactions continue to attract zero MDR.
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