ETV Bharat / business

Explainer | UPI MDR: Where The Money Goes And Why It Matters

New Delhi: The debate over UPI (Unified Payments Interface) Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) has raised three basic questions: Who pays it, where does the money go and why is it being introduced when UPI has largely remained free for users?

Finance Ministry sources told ETV Bharat on Thursday that the proposed framework is aimed at making India's home-grown digital payments ecosystem financially sustainable while supporting its infrastructure, security and further expansion, including in smaller towns and rural areas.

A senior Finance Ministry official clarified that MDR is neither a tax nor a cess or surcharge, and that the money does not go to the government. The official said around 96% of UPI merchant transactions would remain unaffected under the proposed framework.

The official also questioned why UPI payments should be treated differently from debit-card transactions when merchants already absorb payment-processing charges within the same MRP (Maximum Retail Price).

What Will Remain Free?

According to the sources:

All Person-to-Person (P2P) UPI transactions will remain free, irrespective of the amount.

UPI merchant transactions up to ₹2,000 will continue to attract zero MDR.

Small merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR will continue to have zero MDR.

RuPay debit-card transactions will remain MDR-free.

For specified Person-to-Merchant (P2M) transactions above ₹2,000, an MDR of 0.4% will apply.

The normal MDR will be capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above.

Essential sectors such as railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs will attract a flat ₹5 MDR on eligible transactions above ₹2,000.

Importantly, the customer is not supposed to pay the MDR. Banks have been advised to ensure that merchants do not pass the charge on to customers.

Where Does the Money Go?

Consider a simple ₹5,000 UPI merchant transaction. At an MDR of 0.4%, the charge would be ₹20 on the merchant side. For comparison, a 2% credit-card MDR on the same ₹5,000 purchase would amount to ₹100.

In both cases, the product continues to be priced at ₹5,000. The MDR is the cost associated with processing the payment rather than a tax imposed on the purchase, according to the Finance Ministry source.

For an eligible UPI merchant transaction, the ₹20 MDR would be distributed across the payment ecosystem as follows:

40% to issuing bank

30% to merchant acquirer/merchant's bank or payment gateway

20% to UPI app

10% to payer PSP bank sponsoring the UPI app

Government share: zero