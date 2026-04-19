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Explainer: Legal Basis Of Naval Blockade Of Iran And How It Is Enforced

This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows boats manoeuvering around a tanker vessel during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Soon after the talks between the United States and Iran broke down in Islamabad, Pakistan, US President Donald Trump made a dramatic announcement. He declared that the United States would impose a complete naval blockade on Iranian ports. The goal, according to him, was to pressure Iran’s leadership into accepting a deal on American terms.



This move was not made in isolation. It was widely seen as a tit-for-tat response to Iran’s own actions in the Strait of Hormuz—a narrow but extremely important waterway between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil and natural gas passes through this strait. Any disruption there affects global energy markets, making it a strategic hotspot.



Rules of War: Not a New Idea



Although modern warfare may seem chaotic, it has long been governed by rules. Even in ancient times, societies tried to limit the brutality of war. For example, in ancient India, fighting often stopped at sunset. Another widely accepted rule was that messengers and emissaries were not to be harmed.



Over centuries, such customs evolved into formal legal systems. Today, these rules are part of international law, including international humanitarian law (IHL). These laws deal with issues such as:

1. The treatment of prisoners of war

2. Protection of civilians

3. Limits on methods and means of warfare

4. Within this broader framework lies the concept of a blockade.



What is a Blockade?



A blockade is generally understood as an action by a country at war to stop all ships or aircraft—whether from enemy or neutral countries—from entering or leaving specific areas. These areas could include ports, coastlines, or airfields controlled by the enemy.



The purpose is simple: to weaken the enemy by cutting off supplies, trade, and communication, making it harder for them to continue fighting. When a similar strategy is used on land, it is usually called a siege.



What is a Naval Blockade?



A naval blockade is a more specific form of blockade. It involves using naval forces to completely shut down a country’s coastline and ports.

In practical terms, this means: No goods can enter or leave, Military supplies are cut off, Economic activity is severely disrupted. It is a long-established military strategy, often used to weaken a country without directly invading it.



Legal Basis for Naval Blockades



The idea of naval blockades is not new, and over time, powerful maritime nations—especially in Europe—have tried to create rules to regulate their use. The aim has been to balance military necessity with humanitarian concerns and the rights of neutral countries.



Two important milestones in this process are the Hague Conventions of 1907 and the London Conference of 1909.



The Hague Conventions of 1907



The Hague Conventions laid down several important principles. One-part deals with how merchant ships can be converted into warships. Other focuses on the rights and duties of neutral countries during naval war



According to these rules, countries at war must respect the sovereignty of neutral nations. They must not carry out hostile actions in neutral waters. In fact, any act such as capturing ships or conducting searches in neutral territory is considered a violation of neutrality and is strictly prohibited.



The London Conference of 1909