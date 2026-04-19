Explainer: Legal Basis Of Naval Blockade Of Iran And How It Is Enforced
The blockade was widely seen as a tit-for-tat response to Iran’s own actions in the Strait of Hormuz, reports Krishnanand.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Soon after the talks between the United States and Iran broke down in Islamabad, Pakistan, US President Donald Trump made a dramatic announcement. He declared that the United States would impose a complete naval blockade on Iranian ports. The goal, according to him, was to pressure Iran’s leadership into accepting a deal on American terms.
This move was not made in isolation. It was widely seen as a tit-for-tat response to Iran’s own actions in the Strait of Hormuz—a narrow but extremely important waterway between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil and natural gas passes through this strait. Any disruption there affects global energy markets, making it a strategic hotspot.
Rules of War: Not a New Idea
Although modern warfare may seem chaotic, it has long been governed by rules. Even in ancient times, societies tried to limit the brutality of war. For example, in ancient India, fighting often stopped at sunset. Another widely accepted rule was that messengers and emissaries were not to be harmed.
Over centuries, such customs evolved into formal legal systems. Today, these rules are part of international law, including international humanitarian law (IHL). These laws deal with issues such as:
1. The treatment of prisoners of war
2. Protection of civilians
3. Limits on methods and means of warfare
4. Within this broader framework lies the concept of a blockade.
What is a Blockade?
A blockade is generally understood as an action by a country at war to stop all ships or aircraft—whether from enemy or neutral countries—from entering or leaving specific areas. These areas could include ports, coastlines, or airfields controlled by the enemy.
The purpose is simple: to weaken the enemy by cutting off supplies, trade, and communication, making it harder for them to continue fighting. When a similar strategy is used on land, it is usually called a siege.
What is a Naval Blockade?
A naval blockade is a more specific form of blockade. It involves using naval forces to completely shut down a country’s coastline and ports.
In practical terms, this means: No goods can enter or leave, Military supplies are cut off, Economic activity is severely disrupted. It is a long-established military strategy, often used to weaken a country without directly invading it.
Legal Basis for Naval Blockades
The idea of naval blockades is not new, and over time, powerful maritime nations—especially in Europe—have tried to create rules to regulate their use. The aim has been to balance military necessity with humanitarian concerns and the rights of neutral countries.
Two important milestones in this process are the Hague Conventions of 1907 and the London Conference of 1909.
The Hague Conventions of 1907
The Hague Conventions laid down several important principles. One-part deals with how merchant ships can be converted into warships. Other focuses on the rights and duties of neutral countries during naval war
According to these rules, countries at war must respect the sovereignty of neutral nations. They must not carry out hostile actions in neutral waters. In fact, any act such as capturing ships or conducting searches in neutral territory is considered a violation of neutrality and is strictly prohibited.
The London Conference of 1909
Following the Hague Conventions, major powers attempted to further clarify the laws of naval warfare at the London Conference. However, despite detailed discussions, they failed to agree on a binding treaty. As a result, while the conference contributed to legal thinking, it did not create enforceable international law.
What Does the UN Charter Say?
The modern legal framework for such actions largely comes from the United Nations Charter of 1945, particularly Chapter VII. This chapter deals with how the international community should respond to threats to peace. Article 41 allows for non-military measures such as cutting economic ties and communication links.
Article 42 goes further and allows military actions if necessary. Importantly, Article 42 explicitly mentions blockades as a legitimate tool. It states that the UN Security Council may authorize actions by air, sea, or land forces—including blockades—to maintain or restore international peace and security.
Naval Blockade with UN Approval: The Iraq Example
A clear example of a legally supported blockade comes from the Gulf War in 1990. When Iraq invaded Kuwait. The UN Security Council passed Resolution 661. Member states were required to stop trade with Iraq.
The resolution stated that all countries must prevent imports from Iraq and avoid any activity that would support its exports.
Because this blockade had UN authorization, it was widely accepted as legal under international law.
The San Remo Manual of 1994
In the late 20th century, experts developed the San Remo Manual on International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea. This document summarizes existing laws and practices. Provides guidance on how naval warfare should be conducted. However, it is important to note that it is not a binding treaty. It serves only as a reference for best practices.
The Key Difference: Iraq (1990) vs Iran (2026)
While blockades can be legal under international law, their legitimacy often depends on one key factor such as UN approval. The blockade of Iraq in 1990 had clear backing from the UN Security Council The proposed blockade of Iran does not have such approval This difference raises serious legal questions.
Without UN authorization, a blockade may interfere with the rights of other countries, restrict ships that are not part of the conflict, violate the principle of freedom of navigation in international waters
Legal Concerns and Criticism
Legal experts have raised concerns about the proposed blockade. Advocate Shashwat Singh Gaur, who has experience in both domestic and international law, pointed out that such a blockade could affect countries that are not involved in the dispute at all. He explained that blocking a major international waterway interferes with the rights of all nations whose ships pass through it.
He further emphasized a broader principle: “The free sea cannot be closed by anyone.” Gaur also noted an apparent contradiction. The United States has long promoted a “rules-based international order,” especially in regions like the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. Yet, this action could be seen as going against that very principle.
Naval blockades are a well-established tool of warfare, with roots going back centuries. Over time, international law has tried to regulate their use to protect civilians and neutral countries. Today, under the UN system, blockades are generally considered legitimate only when authorized by the Security Council. Without such approval, their legality becomes questionable.
The blockade of Iran highlights this tension. While it may serve strategic and political goals, it also raises difficult legal and ethical questions—especially about the rights of neutral nations and the principle of open seas.
In the end, the issue is not just about military power, but about whether global rules are being followed—or bent—in pursuit of national interests.