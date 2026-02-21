ETV Bharat / business

Explainer | India-US Tariffs After Supreme Court Verdict

Containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Long Beach, Calif. ( AP )

New Delhi: India will now face a lower reciprocal tariff of 10 per cent, down from 25 per cent, after US President Donald Trump announced a new global levy on items imported into America in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict against his sweeping duties on several nations.

According to Trump's proclamation, the temporary import surcharge of 10 per cent is for a period of 150 days from February 24. A proclamation, dated February 20, was issued by the White House.

Here is a list of key pointers to explain the meaning of this announcement for Indian companies.

Tariff:

These are customs or import duties which a country imposes on goods bought from other nations. An importer has to pay this duty to the government. Normally, companies pass on these taxes to end users or consumers. Import duty makes goods expensive in the importing country. Besides, a few other factors also play a role in this.

Reciprocal Tariffs (RT):

The term, reciprocal tariff, was first used by the US. The Trump administration, on April 2, 2025, announced these duties on about 60 nations, including India. It was aimed at providing a level playing field to US exporters.

For example, if a country charges X per cent duty on US goods, America will charge the same on imports of that country. These are additional import duties, which are imposed over and above the existing or MFN (most favoured nation) levies.

Now What Is RT On INDIA:

On April 2, 2025, the US announced 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs. Later in July, the US announced a 25 per cent RT on Indian goods entering American markets from August 7, 2025. In August last year, the Trump administration announced additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for purchasing Russian crude oil, taking the total RT on India to 50 per cent.

Following agreement on a framework for an interim trade deal in February, the US announced that it will reduce the RT on India to 18 per cent and remove the additional 25 per cent punitive tariffs. So at present, India's goods in the US are facing 25 per cent RT.

With the US Supreme Court striking down President Donald Trump's global tariffs and Washington issuing a new order imposing a temporary 10 per cent import surcharge, Indian goods will now face only a 10 per cent reciprocal levy from February 24, 2026.

For instance, if a product faces a 5 per cent MFN duty in America, an additional 10 per cent will be imposed now, taking the effective duty to 15 per cent. Earlier, this was 5 plus 25 per cent.

Trump's proclamation, dated February 20, said: "I impose, for a period of 150 days, a temporary import surcharge of 10 per cent ad valorem on articles imported into the United States, effective February 24, 2026" at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

"Instead of different RTs on different countries, it is 10 per cent now on everyone for the goods which were covered under RTs," a source said.

From February 7 to February 24, 2026, the Russia-oil penalty was removed, reducing the additional duty to 25 per cent. The February 6 joint statement proposed lowering this reciprocal tariff to 18 per cent, but the change has not yet been implemented.

Beginning February 24, 2026, a temporary across-the-board 10 per cent tariff will apply for 150 days in addition to MFN duties, replacing the earlier reciprocal tariff structure.

After 150 Days:

There is no clarity yet about what the reciprocal tariff imposed by the US will be on countries, such as India, after the 150-day period.

India-US Trade Pact:

To finalise the legal text for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, the Indian team is scheduled to meet its counterparts in Washington from February 23, 2026. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on February 20, said that India and the US are expected to sign the deal next month, and it may be operationalised in April.