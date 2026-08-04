Explained | Indian Stock Markets Get New Closing Time: What Has Changed?
The change will also directly impact how the final closing price is determined.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a new Closing Auction Session for stock markets specifically for the Futures and Options (F&O) segment.
Under the new rules, which came into effect on Monday, the nature of stock market trading after 3:15 PM on working days will undergo a complete transformation. This change will also directly impact how the final closing price is determined.
What has changed?
The key difference between the old and new methods lies in the timing of regular F&O trading. Previously, trading continued uninterrupted until 3:30 PM. The closing price was determined based on the average price calculated from trades executed during the final half-hour (3:00 PM to 3:30 PM). However, under the new rules, regular trading will cease at 3:15 PM. A special 'closing auction session' will be held during the 20-minute window from 3:15 PM to 3:35 PM.
In this auction, buy and sell orders will be matched to determine the day's final closing price. To prevent market chaos during these final minutes, the SEBI has established a specific schedule: At 3:05 PM, the system will automatically close the positions of intraday traders. Between 3:15 PM and 3:20 PM (a five-minute window), the exchange will determine the 'Reference Price.' Any new orders placed during this period will remain in 'request mode.' No changes can be made to orders placed before 3:15 PM.
Between 3:20 PM and 3:25 PM, only limit orders can be placed, modified, or cancelled; market orders are not permitted during this phase. Between 3:30 PM and 3:35 PM, the system matches all placed orders, and the final 'closing price' is announced. No new orders can be placed during this period. The entire session concludes at 3:40 PM.
At present, this new rule applies exclusively to F&O stocks. Trading for stocks that do not fall under the Futures & Options segment, i.e., regular cash market stocks, will continue as usual until 3:30 PM. Additionally, the timing for the post-closing session for such non-F&O stocks has been revised to 3:50 PM – 4:00 PM. Furthermore, to prevent trades from occurring at erratic prices during the auction session, the exchange has imposed a 3 per cent price band. The reference price is determined based on the average price between 3:00 PM and 3:15 PM.
For instance, if an F&O stock's reference price is set at 1000, orders in the auction will only be accepted within the range of 970 (3% lower) to 1030 (3 per cent higher). Any orders outside this range will be cancelled. The closing auction session is a method used to discover the fair price—the price point where market equilibrium is maximised by aggregating all buy and sell orders during the final 15–20 minutes of trading.
What do experts say?
According to Siddharth Kuvawala, an analyst at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the new system will ensure that the final price is determined in a more transparent, fair, and balanced manner. “This is a widely accepted international practice that has long been in use in stock markets across many developed nations. Therefore, retail investors need not be apprehensive about this change; instead, they should embrace it,” he said.
Discussing the precautions that daily traders should take under the new system, BSE expert Akhil Jalan advises closing intraday positions before 3:15 PM; otherwise, one could incur losses once the auction session begins. “Since regular market trading now concludes at 3:15 PM, any pending stop-loss or cover orders in the system will be automatically cancelled. Placing a market order during the auction session carries the risk of significant price discrepancies; hence, it is advisable to use limit orders for buying and selling,” he said.
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