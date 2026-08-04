ETV Bharat / business

Explained | Indian Stock Markets Get New Closing Time: What Has Changed?

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a new Closing Auction Session for stock markets specifically for the Futures and Options (F&O) segment.

Under the new rules, which came into effect on Monday, the nature of stock market trading after 3:15 PM on working days will undergo a complete transformation. This change will also directly impact how the final closing price is determined.

What has changed?

The key difference between the old and new methods lies in the timing of regular F&O trading. Previously, trading continued uninterrupted until 3:30 PM. The closing price was determined based on the average price calculated from trades executed during the final half-hour (3:00 PM to 3:30 PM). However, under the new rules, regular trading will cease at 3:15 PM. A special 'closing auction session' will be held during the 20-minute window from 3:15 PM to 3:35 PM.

In this auction, buy and sell orders will be matched to determine the day's final closing price. To prevent market chaos during these final minutes, the SEBI has established a specific schedule: At 3:05 PM, the system will automatically close the positions of intraday traders. Between 3:15 PM and 3:20 PM (a five-minute window), the exchange will determine the 'Reference Price.' Any new orders placed during this period will remain in 'request mode.' No changes can be made to orders placed before 3:15 PM.

Between 3:20 PM and 3:25 PM, only limit orders can be placed, modified, or cancelled; market orders are not permitted during this phase. Between 3:30 PM and 3:35 PM, the system matches all placed orders, and the final 'closing price' is announced. No new orders can be placed during this period. The entire session concludes at 3:40 PM.