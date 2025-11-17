ETV Bharat / business

Exempt Life Insurance From GST To Enable Insurers To Claim ITC Benefits: LIC MD

Mumbai: LIC Managing Director Ratnakar Patnaik on Monday pitched for exempting life insurance sector from Goods and Services Tax as it would help insurers claim input tax credit. Patnaik also welcomed the government's decision to eliminate the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all individual life and health insurance premiums, effective September 22, 2025.

"My small request will be...it is zero taxation. Can it be GST exempt? That will help us to have some input tax credit (ITC) in place," Patnaik said, while speaking at CII Financing Summit here.

In August, the GST Council resolved to cut GST to zero without putting it under the GST exempt category. Under the latter, companies like LIC can benefit by way of saving on operational costs through benefits on the ITC front.

Patnaik also appealed policymakers to consider excess holdings of government securities and state development loans as infrastructure and housing investments, pointing out that governments deploy the funds for the same purpose.

At present, insurance companies have been able to take their investments in housing and infrastructure to just over 9 per cent as against the 15 per cent mandate, he said. He also appealed to the government for a review into the three-year-old policy of taxing maturity proceeds for policies with premium of over Rs 5 lakh.