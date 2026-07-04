ETV Bharat / business

Ex-CFO Of Reliance Capital Ltd Held In Connection With Probe Into Reliance ADA Group Cases: CBI

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested the former chief financial officer of Reliance Capital Limited, Amit Bapna, in connection with its ongoing investigation into Reliance ADA Group cases, officials said on Saturday.

The federal agency has alleged that Bapna, who served as the CFO of Reliance Capital Limited from August 2014 to December 2019, was "one of the key decision makers responsible for managing the financial affairs of the company".

"He allegedly facilitated and approved loans to intermediary and conduit companies despite being aware that such lending was contrary to RBI guidelines and the sanction conditions governing borrowings from Public Sector Banks," a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement. No immediate reaction was available from the company.

The CBI probe has shown that funds borrowed by Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) were diverted through such intermediary entities to various Reliance ADA Group companies, including Reliance Capital Limited, Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Reliance Power Limited, thereby causing wrongful loss to the lending banks and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons and related entities, the spokesperson said.

Bapna was already in judicial custody in a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and was lodged in the Tihar jail here.