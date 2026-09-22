ETV Bharat / business

Every Disagreement Should Not Begin As Litigation: Sitharaman To India Inc

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged corporates to avoid taking every disagreement to court and focus on strengthening corporate governance mechanisms.

Emphasising that sound corporate governance is not simply a set of external codes to be adopted, she said it also depends on the standards institutions set for themselves. Trust between businesses cannot be demanded; it has to be built through conduct on both sides, she said at an AIMA event here.

"Businesses must engage constructively with government and regulators. Legal recourse will always remain available, but every disagreement need not begin as litigation. There is considerable value in engaging early, placing evidence on the table, participating seriously in consultations and working towards solutions before differences become disputes," she noted.

Equally, businesses must provide predictability, transparency and a willingness to listen, she said, adding that a mature economy should be capable of disagreement without immediately becoming adversarial.

Sitharaman urged Indian Inc to focus not just on scale but also on building stronger, more resilient, and better-governed enterprises as the country works towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Indian industry needs to build institutions that combine scale with durability, higher quality, better governance and deeper technological capabilities, she said.

"India today has the scale of market, the entrepreneurial energy and the institutional capacity to aim much higher. Execution will determine how successfully we convert these strengths into lasting national capability," she said.

The contribution of Indian management would be measured by the quality of enterprises and institutions being built today as the country moves toward Viksit Bharat by 2047, she noted.

The minister urged industry to focus on creating companies that are not merely bigger, but better, competitive, innovative, trusted and resilient enough to contribute to India's growth over the coming decades.