ETV Bharat / business

European Council Approves 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda', Efforts To Conclude FTA

London: The European Council on Monday approved conclusions on a ‘New Strategic EU-India Agenda’ announced earlier by the European Commission, welcoming the “strong impetus” it provides to relations between the European Union and India.

The Belgium-based council, responsible for the general political direction and priorities of the 27-member economic bloc, highlighted efforts on both sides to conclude an India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of the year.

Its conclusions this week endorse the Joint Communication on the new agenda and its objective of deepening EU-India ties, including prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, and connectivity and global issues.

“The council welcomes in particular efforts to conclude a balanced, ambitious, mutually beneficial and economically meaningful free trade agreement, which the European Commission and the Indian government aim to finalise by the end of the year,” the council said in a statement.

“Such agreement must include enhanced market access, removal of trade barriers, and provisions on sustainable development,” it said.