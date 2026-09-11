European Union Sends Landmark India-EU FTA To Council For Approval
If cleared, the trade deal will be the largest ever signed by both parties. The treaty has been under negotiation for nearly two decades
By R Srinivasan
Published : September 11, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The European Commission on Friday put forward the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to its Council for signature. Once cleared, it will mark the conclusion of nearly two-decades long negotiations with the EU and India, which began way back in 2007. If authorized by the Council, the India-EU FTA will be the largest trade agreement ever concluded by both the EU and India.
This deal will eliminate or reduce tariffs on 96 percent of EU goods exports to India. Overall, the tariff reductions will save around EUR 4 billion per year in duties on European products, and make it easier for European companies to access the Indian market on a more level playing field, a statement from the EU side.
India stands to gain equally. Once the FTA goes into effect, tariffs will reduce to zero on 91-95 percent of India's exports to the EU from the very first day. This will scale to over 99 percent within seven years, leaving a small handful of restricted items off the list.
India is the EU’s 9th largest trading partner for goods globally and the 6th for trade in services. Bilateral trade in goods amounted to EUR 118 billion in 2025. India’s main exports to the EU include machinery and appliances, chemicals, textiles, metals and petroleum products. The EU’s exports to India are largely dominated by industrial products, including machinery and appliances, transport equipment and chemical products.
Bilateral trade in services amounted to EUR 67 billion in 2025, with EU exports amounting to EUR 29.2 billion and imports amounting to EUR 37.8 billion. In 2024, the EU’s foreign direct investment stock in India amounted to EUR 132.8 billion, while India’s FDI stock in the EU was EUR 13.7 billion. India currently enjoys trade preferences with the EU under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (“GSP”). However, India’s export competitiveness has led to several sectors being graduated. At present, around 38% of India’s exports to the EU are eligible to GSP preferences.
"From the broader geopolitical and geo-economic context, the conclusion of these negotiations with India, the world’s most populous country with the fifth largest economy, sends a strong signal of the EU and India’s joint commitment to deepening trade ties and to support a rules-based trading system. It also illustrates the EU’s resolve to pursue its trade openness and diversification agenda," the statement added.
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