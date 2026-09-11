ETV Bharat / business

European Union Sends Landmark India-EU FTA To Council For Approval

New Delhi: The European Commission on Friday put forward the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to its Council for signature. Once cleared, it will mark the conclusion of nearly two-decades long negotiations with the EU and India, which began way back in 2007. If authorized by the Council, the India-EU FTA will be the largest trade agreement ever concluded by both the EU and India.

This deal will eliminate or reduce tariffs on 96 percent of EU goods exports to India. Overall, the tariff reductions will save around EUR 4 billion per year in duties on European products, and make it easier for European companies to access the Indian market on a more level playing field, a statement from the EU side.

India stands to gain equally. Once the FTA goes into effect, tariffs will reduce to zero on 91-95 percent of India's exports to the EU from the very first day. This will scale to over 99 percent within seven years, leaving a small handful of restricted items off the list.