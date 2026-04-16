ETV Bharat / business

EU Planning To Include 180 More Products Under CBAM

New Delhi: The EU is planning to include 180 more products under the scope of its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) from January 2028, a move that could increase carbon tax costs on Indian-manufactured exports to Europe. The European Parliament's Committee on the Environment, Climate and Food Safety has recommended the expansion of the scope of CBAM.

The European Commission has come forward with this proposal, following the transitional phase of the CBAM (2023–2025), taking into account the lessons learned during this period. The commission has proposed to expand the scope of the CBAM as of 1 January 2028 to include selected steel- and aluminium-intensive downstream products in order to address the risk that emissions are shifted along the value chain rather than effectively reduced.

"Acknowledging the risk of carbon leakage in downstream sectors, the Commission proposed a list of 180 products to be added to the current CBAM scope," a draft report said.

Commenting on the proposal, think tank GTRI said on Thursday that Indian exporters selling into Europe may need to accelerate emissions accounting, supply-chain traceability, and decarbonisation investments to remain competitive in one of the country's key export markets.

In a draft report issued on April 10, 2026, the European Parliament's Committee on the Environment, Climate and Food Safety (ENVI) proposed five major changes to the CBAM regime.

The changes include extending CBAM to around 180 additional steel- and aluminium-based manufactured products from January 1, 2028; and tightening carbon accounting rules for scrap-based production by including emissions from pre-consumer scrap, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

It also includes examining the expansion of the mechanism to indirect emissions from electricity use across more sectors.