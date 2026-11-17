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EU Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty on Certain Steel Products From India, Other Countries

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The European Commission on Monday imposed anti-dumping duties on certain steel products from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkiye and Vietnam.

The definitive anti-dumping duties imposed are 9.5 per cent for India, 27.9 per cent for Japan, 20.7 per cent- 27 per cent for Taiwan, 3-7.8 per cent for Turkiye, and 16 per cent for Vietnam, following an investigation which found that certain cold-rolled flat steel products from these countries were entering the EU market at dumped prices.

"Today the European Commission imposed anti-dumping duties on imports into the EU of certain cold-rolled flat steel products from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkiye and Vietnam," the Commission said in a statement. Cold-rolled flat steel is commonly used in most areas of manufacturing. The EU market for cold-rolled flat steel products is worth some 23.2 billion euros. The EU's domestic production is based in 12 EU countries and employs over 8,600 people.