EU Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty on Certain Steel Products From India, Other Countries
The total value of imports into the EU amounts to 1,775 billion euros, of which 282 million euros come from India.
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:20 AM IST
New Delhi: The European Commission on Monday imposed anti-dumping duties on certain steel products from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkiye and Vietnam.
The definitive anti-dumping duties imposed are 9.5 per cent for India, 27.9 per cent for Japan, 20.7 per cent- 27 per cent for Taiwan, 3-7.8 per cent for Turkiye, and 16 per cent for Vietnam, following an investigation which found that certain cold-rolled flat steel products from these countries were entering the EU market at dumped prices.
"Today the European Commission imposed anti-dumping duties on imports into the EU of certain cold-rolled flat steel products from India, Japan, Taiwan, Turkiye and Vietnam," the Commission said in a statement. Cold-rolled flat steel is commonly used in most areas of manufacturing.
The EU market for cold-rolled flat steel products is worth some 23.2 billion euros. The EU's domestic production is based in 12 EU countries and employs over 8,600 people.
The total value of imports into the EU amounts to 1,775 billion euros, of which 282 million euros come from India, 240 million euros from Turkiye, 180 million euros from Japan, 345 million euros from Taiwan and 125 million euros from Vietnam.
"As such, the Commission considers this investigation to be of systemic importance for trade defence, beyond the products and industry sectors it concerns," it said, adding that this investigation demonstrates the Commission's ability to develop credible, evidence-based and innovative solutions to address evolving trade-distorting practices.
In India, it said, government measures affected the domestic price of iron ore, a raw material for cold-rolled flat steel.
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