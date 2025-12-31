ETV Bharat / business

EU's Carbon Tax To Kick In From Jan 1; May Hurt Indian Steel, Aluminium Exporters: GTRI

New Delhi: The European Union's (EU) carbon tax on certain metals will come into force from Thursday and is expected to hurt India's steel exports, think tank GTRI said on Wednesday. The 27-nation bloc is imposing this tax on goods that emit carbon during the manufacturing process.

In steel, emissions are highest for Blast Furnace -- Basic Oxygen Furnace (BF–BOF) routes, lower for gas-based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI), and lowest for scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) routes. Similarly, in aluminium, the electricity source and power intensity are critical. Power generated from coal significantly raises the carbon burden and, therefore, the CBAM cost.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that many Indian exporters may have to cut prices by 15-22 per cent so EU importers can use that margin to pay the CBAM (carbon border adjustment mechanism) tax. Indian exporters will not pay the tax directly as the EU-based importers -- registered as authorised CBAM declarants --have to buy CBAM certificates linked to the embedded emissions in imported goods.

But this cost will be pushed back to Indian exporters, it said. "From 1 January 2026, every shipment of Indian steel and aluminium entering the EU will carry a carbon cost as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) moves from reporting to payment phase," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

The CBAM's complex data and verification requirements will sharply raise compliance costs, pushing many smaller exporters out of the EU market altogether, he said. He said that accurate emissions measurement becomes the foundation of competitiveness in the EU market.

"CBAM is not a corporate sustainability exercise; it is a plant-level emissions accounting regime. Emissions must be calculated for each installation, covering direct fuel combustion and electricity consumption," he added. He explained that manufacturing exporters have to track fuel use, electricity consumption, production volumes, and emission factors on a quarterly basis.