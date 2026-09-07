Ethanol Effect: Alternative Fuel Vehicles Outsell Petrol Vehicles In August
In record August sales surge, CNG, Hybrids and EVs together outsell petrol vehicles
Published : September 7, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Despite a massive campaign mounted by the government to convince users that E20 -- petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol -- is not harmful to vehicle engines, buyers appear to be voting with their feet against the fuel. Amidst a record surge in sales of personal vehicles in August -- two-wheeler sales grew by a massive 19.69 percent over sales in the same month last year, while passenger vehicles grew by 16.14 over the year ago period, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed.
The increase in August sales is a little unusual, since usually, being a monsoon month, and with harvest incomes yet to reach rural buyers, demand tends to be subdued. However, the key structural shift is not so much in the numbers, but their composition. For the first time, sales of alternative fuel personal vehicles -- two-wheelers and four-wheelers -- together outpaced that of petrol vehicles.
With a combined share of 41.95 per cent of all personal vehicles sold, EVs, Hybrids and CNG vehicles together overtook the share of petrol’s 40.85 percent. "A little over a year ago petrol led this contest by nearly eleven percentage points; that lead has now been erased, FADA president Sai Giridhar said.
The sales data confirms a trend which has been noticed in both new and used vehicles sales. In fact, ETV Bharat had earlier reported that sales of used cars had dropped by over 50 percent in Jharkhand, because buyers were unsure of older vehicles being able to handle E20 fuel.
Total EV retail sales at 2,98,448 marked the biggest August surge in the segment — up nearly 53 percent over August 2025 numbers. Electric 2-wheeler sales growth passed 10 percent in a non-festive month for the first time. Interestingly, three-wheeler sales -- used mainly as public transport and for last-mile goods transport in urban areas --- are now predominantly electric, with electric three-wheelers accounting for 65.30 per cent of all new three-wheelers sold in August. CNG/LPG autos accounted for 21.5 percent, diesel 12.89 per cent while petrol autos accounted for only 0.31 percent of all new three-wheelers sold in August.
However, the August numbers should not be seen in isolation as a sign of revival. The percentage growth numbers look impressive because August 2025 sales were subdued due to the GST effect and other issues. In fact, compared to sales in July 2026, sales of all categories of vehicles actually declined in August 2026. Two-wheeler sales at 17,14,610 units compared to July 2026 sales of 18,18,289 declined by 5.7 percent month on month. Likewise, car sales at 4,02,398 units in August compared to 4,16,555 units in July shrank by 3.40 percent month on month.
Overall, dealer sentiment remained "cautiously optimistic", FADA said. Looking ahead to September’26, 67.09 percent of dealers expect growth, 27.35 percent expect a flat market and 5.56 percent expect sales to fall. While 43.59 percent of dealers reported festive booking pipelines were already building up, headwinds from a widening monsoon deficit affecting rural enquiries, and a fresh round of price hikes are expected to weigh on sales.
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