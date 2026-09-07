ETV Bharat / business

Ethanol Effect: Alternative Fuel Vehicles Outsell Petrol Vehicles In August

New Delhi: Despite a massive campaign mounted by the government to convince users that E20 -- petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol -- is not harmful to vehicle engines, buyers appear to be voting with their feet against the fuel. Amidst a record surge in sales of personal vehicles in August -- two-wheeler sales grew by a massive 19.69 percent over sales in the same month last year, while passenger vehicles grew by 16.14 over the year ago period, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed.

The increase in August sales is a little unusual, since usually, being a monsoon month, and with harvest incomes yet to reach rural buyers, demand tends to be subdued. However, the key structural shift is not so much in the numbers, but their composition. For the first time, sales of alternative fuel personal vehicles -- two-wheelers and four-wheelers -- together outpaced that of petrol vehicles.

With a combined share of 41.95 per cent of all personal vehicles sold, EVs, Hybrids and CNG vehicles together overtook the share of petrol’s 40.85 percent. "A little over a year ago petrol led this contest by nearly eleven percentage points; that lead has now been erased, FADA president Sai Giridhar said.

The sales data confirms a trend which has been noticed in both new and used vehicles sales. In fact, ETV Bharat had earlier reported that sales of used cars had dropped by over 50 percent in Jharkhand, because buyers were unsure of older vehicles being able to handle E20 fuel.