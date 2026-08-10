ETV Bharat / business

Ethanol Blending In Diesel Fails Flash-Point Test: Govt

New Delhi: Ethanol-blended diesel failed required safety specifications because the addition of ethanol sharply lowered the fuel's flash point, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said on Monday, effectively ruling out the fuel for wider use unless the technical issue is resolved.

Public-sector oil marketing companies conducted scientific evaluations of ethanol blending with diesel through their research and development centres, in collaboration with accredited laboratories and automobile manufacturers, Gopi said in a written reply to Parliament.

The tests found that ethanol-blended diesel did not meet the required diesel flash-point specification because the flash point fell sharply in the presence of ethanol, he said.

"Scientific evaluations on blending of ethanol with diesel have been undertaken by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) through their respective R&D centres in collaboration with accredited laboratories and automobile manufacturers. It was observed that ethanol blended diesel was not meeting diesel flash point as its flash point lowered drastically due to the presence of ethanol," he said.

The finding comes as India seeks to expand the use of ethanol as a transport fuel and explore new outlets for rising domestic production. The government has so far focused its ethanol blending programme on petrol and has set a target of 20 per cent blending.

Asked about blending isobutanol in diesel, the minister said, "Isobutanol is presently not being blended with diesel." Gopi said no decision has been taken to raise ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20 per cent. Any future increase would be considered only after detailed scientific and technical studies and consultations with automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies and research institutions.