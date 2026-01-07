ETV Bharat / business

Eternal Gets GST Demand Order With Interest, Penalty Worth Rs 3.7 Cr

New Delhi: Eternal, the parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit, has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand order, along with interest and penalty, amounting to Rs 3,69,80,242 for the period April 2019 to March 2020. The order was passed by the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal.

The demand order has been received with respect to short payment of output tax with interest and penalty thereon, Eternal said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday evening. The company said it believes it has a strong case on the merits and will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.