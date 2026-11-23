ETV Bharat / business

ESIC New Rules: No Separate Claims For Sickness, Maternity Benefits; Payments To Be Made Directly

New Delhi: A major change has been incorporated for around 4 crore employees across the country who are covered under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The ESIC in its gazette notification stated that ESIC members will no longer be required to file separate claims to receive cash benefits in cases of sickness or maternity as the funds will be credited directly to their bank accounts under new regulations. Earlier, employees were mandated to initiate a claim. The insurance body further stated that the claims process has been simplified for instances involving workplace injuries or accidents.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has notified the Employees’ State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026, under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The new Regulations supersede the 1950 Regulations and mark an important step towards aligning the ESI framework with the new Labour Code regime. This step is a significant milestone in advancing social security and strengthening the delivery of benefits to India's workforce, the ESIC stated in an official release.

The new regulations replace the previous ESIC General Regulations that were in effect since 1950. The regulations were introduced to streamline and digitise the process for accessing social security benefits for employees, in line with the Social Security Code, 2020.

The new rules state that sickness benefit and maternity benefit should be paid to the insured person by direct benefit transfer, without a claim being made by the beneficiary and the claim shall be deemed to be raised with the Corporation

ESIC has introduced a 'deemed claim' system. Under this, if an employee takes sick leave or maternity as per specific conditions, a claim will be automatically considered filed. Employees will not be required to submit a separate application, and payments will be credited directly to their bank accounts. However, this is subject to the fulfillment of three specific conditions:

The medical certificate has been issued through the information system of the Corporation.

The employer has furnished the return in Form 8B for the period through the employers’ portal under Regulation 38.

The insured person has an Aadhaar enabled Bank account and the Insurance number is linked to Aadhaar.

Employees working in private firms, factories, and industrial establishments across the country, with a salary less than Rs 21,000, fall under the ambit of ESIC.

Under the new rules, the process for filing claims in the event of an injury or accident at the workplace has been simplified.