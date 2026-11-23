ESIC New Rules: No Separate Claims For Sickness, Maternity Benefits; Payments To Be Made Directly
Employees covered under ESIC are no longer need to file separate claims for cash benefits in cases of illness and maternity.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
New Delhi: A major change has been incorporated for around 4 crore employees across the country who are covered under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
The ESIC in its gazette notification stated that ESIC members will no longer be required to file separate claims to receive cash benefits in cases of sickness or maternity as the funds will be credited directly to their bank accounts under new regulations. Earlier, employees were mandated to initiate a claim. The insurance body further stated that the claims process has been simplified for instances involving workplace injuries or accidents.
The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has notified the Employees’ State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026, under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The new Regulations supersede the 1950 Regulations and mark an important step towards aligning the ESI framework with the new Labour Code regime. This step is a significant milestone in advancing social security and strengthening the delivery of benefits to India's workforce, the ESIC stated in an official release.
The new regulations replace the previous ESIC General Regulations that were in effect since 1950. The regulations were introduced to streamline and digitise the process for accessing social security benefits for employees, in line with the Social Security Code, 2020.
The new rules state that sickness benefit and maternity benefit should be paid to the insured person by direct benefit transfer, without a claim being made by the beneficiary and the claim shall be deemed to be raised with the Corporation
ESIC has introduced a 'deemed claim' system. Under this, if an employee takes sick leave or maternity as per specific conditions, a claim will be automatically considered filed. Employees will not be required to submit a separate application, and payments will be credited directly to their bank accounts. However, this is subject to the fulfillment of three specific conditions:
The medical certificate has been issued through the information system of the Corporation.
The employer has furnished the return in Form 8B for the period through the employers’ portal under Regulation 38.
The insured person has an Aadhaar enabled Bank account and the Insurance number is linked to Aadhaar.
Employees working in private firms, factories, and industrial establishments across the country, with a salary less than Rs 21,000, fall under the ambit of ESIC.
Under the new rules, the process for filing claims in the event of an injury or accident at the workplace has been simplified.
Employment injury related claim
Where the injury has been accepted as an employment injury, the report of the employer, the same shall be treated as the claim for temporary disablement benefit, permanent disablement benefit and dependants’ benefit arising out of that injury, and no claim shall be required to be made for any of them.
Disablement benefit for temporary disablement shall be paid to the insured person by direct benefit transfer, for each period for which it is payable.
Permanent disablement benefit shall be paid to the insured person by direct benefit transfer, from the date from which it is payable, on the loss of earning capacity being assessed as permanent disablement by the medical board, the Medical Appeal Tribunal or the Employees’ Insurance Court.
Dependants’ benefit shall be paid to the dependants by direct benefit transfer, from the date from which it is payable
Earlier, in cases of temporary disability, employees had to file a separate claim. In cases related to permanent disability or death in an accident, family members were required to submit an application to receive the first installment of benefits.
ESIC Maternity benefits
Under the new rules, the application deadline in regards to the expected date of delivery has been extended. Earlier, applicants were allowed to submit their applications up to 50 days before the expected date of delivery; now it has been extended to 56 days. Additionally, for insured women who already have two or more living children, this period has been set at 42 days.
Death of insured person
If the insured person dies at the place of employment, or if the person passes away at any other place, the person entitled and intending to claim funeral expenses shall have to report the death to the Branch Office of the deceased insured person online or in person.
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