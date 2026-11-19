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Equity Mutual Funds Outpace Industry Growth, AUM Rises 7.7 Times In 10 Years: ICRA

Equity Mutual Funds Gain Market Share As AUM Soars To Rs 37.18 Lakh Crore In 10 Years ( ANI )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Equity-orientated mutual fund investments have significantly outpaced the overall growth of India's mutual fund industry over the past decade, a report said on Thursday as mutual fund assets under management (AUM) increased 5.1 times, while equity and Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) assets grew 7.7 times during this period.

The report from ICRA Analytics said mutual fund assets under management (AUM) grew to Rs 83.39 lakh crore in October 2026 from Rs 16.29 lakh crore in October 2016, while equity and Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) assets reached Rs 37.18 lakh crore up from Rs 4.85 lakh crore a decade ago.

The faster growth in equity assets increased their share in total industry AUM from 29.8 per cent in October 2016 to 44.6 per cent in October 2026. While overall industry AUM recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7 per cent during the decade, equity and ELSS AUM grew 22.6 per cent. The report noted that the equity's share of industry AUM declined from 33.4 per cent in October 2018 to 28.5 per cent in October 2020 before recovering steadily and crossing 40 per cent by October 2023.