ETV Bharat / business

EPFO WhatsApp Channel: How To Get PF, Pension And EDLI Updates On Your Phone

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund scheme is administered by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). It manages the hard-earned savings of crores of salaried class people across the country.

In an attempt to provide information regarding schemes and new regulations to millions of members, the EPFO is using modern social media platforms. EPFO has an official WhatsApp channel, which has become popular amongst the salaried class.

The EPFO launched its WhatsApp channel to share useful updates for both PF account holders and employers.

EPFO WhatsApp channel services

The WhatsApp channel of EPFO provides updates regarding new announcements, deadlines, and decisions related to the EPF (Employees' Provident Fund), EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme), and EDLI (Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance).

WhatsApp has gained immense popularity amongst EPFO's stakeholders as this facility has been given in addition to the various other means of grievance redressal forums of EPFO which include web-based EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, social media pages (Facebook & Twitter) and a dedicated 24x7 call centre.

EPFO shares information regarding public hearing sessions and assistance camps organized by the organization.

The EPFO WhatsApp channel also shares tutorials and awareness videos for EPF members. The videos guide members on topics such as how to withdraw money from PF account, the process for continuing Provident Fund contributions after changing jobs, and detailed information about government schemes like the 'Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana'.

However, one should note that it is not possible to withdraw PF, check your passbook, or submit a pension claim via WhatsApp. The EPFO WhatsApp channel is meant to provide on information and not for directly processing any claims or complete specific tasks.

EPF members wanting to avail online services related to EPF, EPS, and EDLI, must use the official EPFO portal or the UMANG app. Account holders can also visit their nearest regional EPFO office to address their requirements offline.

How to join the EPFO WhatsApp channel?