ETV Bharat / business

EPFO: Up To 90% PF Withdrawal, SWP Facility For Retirees; Check New Rules

New Delhi: In major relief to crores of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members, the Provident Fund regulatory body has eased partial withdrawal rules. The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), which will enable retiring EPF members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount at once.

The new rules will enable retiring members to leave part or all of their savings within the EPF system and claim for periodic payouts. This will help them earn the EPF interest rate on the remaining funds.

The revised framework allows members below the age of 55 to withdraw up to 90 per cent of their eligible PF balance, compared with the earlier limit of 75 percent.

The EPFO also reduced the minimum balance requirement to 10% from 25%. The pensions body further eased rules for members planning to withdraw their fund after losing a job.

EPF members will be eligible to claim premature final settlement of their provident fund after remaining unemployed for two months. The EPFO introduced a 12-month waiting period for final settlement in October 2025. The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal remains the same: 36 months.

"In case of the member's death during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will be able to withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments." EPFO sources were quoted by ANI.