EPFO: Up To 90% PF Withdrawal, SWP Facility For Retirees; Check New Rules
EPFO to introduce Systematic Withdrawal plan. Retirees can keep PF savings and get periodic payouts.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
New Delhi: In major relief to crores of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members, the Provident Fund regulatory body has eased partial withdrawal rules. The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), which will enable retiring EPF members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount at once.
The new rules will enable retiring members to leave part or all of their savings within the EPF system and claim for periodic payouts. This will help them earn the EPF interest rate on the remaining funds.
The revised framework allows members below the age of 55 to withdraw up to 90 per cent of their eligible PF balance, compared with the earlier limit of 75 percent.
The EPFO also reduced the minimum balance requirement to 10% from 25%. The pensions body further eased rules for members planning to withdraw their fund after losing a job.
EPF members will be eligible to claim premature final settlement of their provident fund after remaining unemployed for two months. The EPFO introduced a 12-month waiting period for final settlement in October 2025. The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal remains the same: 36 months.
"In case of the member's death during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will be able to withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments." EPFO sources were quoted by ANI.
Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in September 2026 that increasing the EPFO wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month could benefit between 50 lakh and one crore new beneficiaries by bringing more workers under mandatory social security coverage.
“We estimate that between 50 lakh and 1 crore new beneficiaries will gain from this,” Mandaviya had said.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved raising the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the EPFO to Rs 25,000 per month from Rs 15,000.
“This will extend the benefits of social security to countless new employees who currently fall outside the EPFO's coverage,” Mandaviya told ANI.
“At present, a fresh employee joining employment at a wage above Rs.15,000 per month is not automatically covered under the EPF framework and may remain outside mandatory provident fund, pension and associated insurance protection. Raising the ceiling to Rs.25,000 will bring a substantial segment of employees in the Rs.15,000– Rs.25,000 wage band within the statutory social security framework,” a Cabinet note stated.
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