EPFO Retains 8.25 Pc Interest Rate On Employees' Provident Fund Deposits For 2025-26

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Monday fixed the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2025-26 at 8.25 per cent, retaining the rate for the second consecutive year, a source said. In February last year, the EPFO retained the 8.25 per cent rate of interest for 2024-25 fiscal year. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in 2024, increased the interest rate marginally to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24, from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.

In March 2022, EPFO lowered the interest on post-retirement deposits for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.10 per cent for its over seven crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21. The 8.10 per cent rate for 2020-21 was the lowest since 1977-78, when the rate stood at 8 per cent.

"The EPFO's apex decision-making body, Central Board of Trustees (CBT), has decided to provide an 8.25 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2025-26 at its meeting on Monday," the source said.