EPF Withdrawal Rules: Know How Much PF You Can Withdraw For Marriage, Education, Medical Needs
EPF Withdrawal Rules: Provident Fund account holders can withdraw up to 100% of their 'eligible funds'.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: In huge relief for crores of salaried class across the country, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified and streamlined the rules for withdrawing money from the Provident Fund (PF).
The Union Ministry of Labour has categorically stated that PF account holders can withdraw up to 100% of their 'eligible funds' or 75% of their total PF balance. The new EPFO rules state that 75% of the remaining amount after meeting the minimum balance requirement is considered 'eligible funds.'
EPFO has categorised PF withdrawal into three main categories: Essential Needs, Housing Needs, and Special Circumstances.
Provident Fund withdrawal for Education, Marriage
The EPFO has allowed PF members to get up to 75% of their EPF balance as an advance for marriage. An eligible individual can opt for a PF advance for marriage after one year (12 months) of enrolling in EPFO.
For children's education, Provident Fund withdrawal is allowed up to 10 times after a member completes one year of membership.
For medical treatment, an EPF member can withdraw a share of their fund or an amount equivalent to six months' salary after completing one year of membership. Employees nearing retirement are permitted to withdraw up to 90% of their total Provident Fund balance upon attaining the age of 54 or within one year of retirement.
For purchasing or constructing a house, a PF member must have completed one year of membership. The eligible member can withdraw up to 90% of the PF balance to purchase a property. For renovation purposes, an individual can claim an advance of up to 12 times the monthly salary after completing one year of service.
If a Provident Fund member is jobless, the EPFO considers it a 'special circumstance.' The member is allowed to immediately withdraw up to 75% of the PF fund. The remaining 25% can be withdrawn if a person is unable to find a job for two consecutive months.
The EPFO has also relaxed the rules for premature final settlement. The waiting period for premature final Provident Fund withdrawal has been extended from 2 months to 12 months. The threshold for final withdrawal from the pension fund has been increased from 2 months to 36 months.
If all required documents are submitted timely, the EPFO credits the EPF member’s registered bank account within 7 to 15 working days.
Also Read
Health Insurance Riders: 5 Add-Ons That Can Expand Your Policy Coverage
Missed LPG e-KYC? You Will Have To Pay Market Rates From October 1
Bumper Debut! Adroit Industries Shares List At 86.5 Percent Premium