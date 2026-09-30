ETV Bharat / business

EPF Withdrawal Rules: Know How Much PF You Can Withdraw For Marriage, Education, Medical Needs

New Delhi: In huge relief for crores of salaried class across the country, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has simplified and streamlined the rules for withdrawing money from the Provident Fund (PF).

The Union Ministry of Labour has categorically stated that PF account holders can withdraw up to 100% of their 'eligible funds' or 75% of their total PF balance. The new EPFO rules state that 75% of the remaining amount after meeting the minimum balance requirement is considered 'eligible funds.'

EPFO has categorised PF withdrawal into three main categories: Essential Needs, Housing Needs, and Special Circumstances.

Provident Fund withdrawal for Education, Marriage

The EPFO has allowed PF members to get up to 75% of their EPF balance as an advance for marriage. An eligible individual can opt for a PF advance for marriage after one year (12 months) of enrolling in EPFO.

For children's education, Provident Fund withdrawal is allowed up to 10 times after a member completes one year of membership.

For medical treatment, an EPF member can withdraw a share of their fund or an amount equivalent to six months' salary after completing one year of membership. Employees nearing retirement are permitted to withdraw up to 90% of their total Provident Fund balance upon attaining the age of 54 or within one year of retirement.