ETV Bharat / business

PF Update: EPFO To Transfer Unclaimed Small Balances Directly To Bank Accounts; Check Eligibility

New Delhi: EPF, a savings scheme that allows salaried employees to save a certain part of their monthly income, is controlled and administered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). There have been numerous instances of small amounts remaining in EPF accounts from previous companies as EPF members switch jobs, or lack of past records or information.

In an attempt to help the EPF members, EPFO has launched a new facility, under which eligible beneficiaries will not be required to submit individual claims and up to Rs 1,000 deposited in eligible old or inactive PF accounts can be returned without a separate claim. The Provident Fund organistaion body will initiate the settlement process after completing the prescribed identity and bank-account verification. The EPFO will transfer the money to the eligible beneficiary.

EPFO’ new initiative has simplified the process for withdrawing small amounts stuck in old and inactive PF accounts.

The EPFO will verify the necessary identification and bank account details of the member and transfer the funds to eligible account holders’ bank accounts. According to the government, around 100,000 PF accounts are expected to benefit from this facility, with approximately Rs 5 crore deposited in these accounts.

“Subscribers having Aadhaar-verified inoperative EPF accounts with balances up to Rs 1,000 will not be required to file individual claims. EPFO will initiate settlement automatically after prescribed identity and bank-account verification, facilitating transfer of eligible dues to rightful beneficiaries. Approximately one lakh accounts involving Rs 5 crore are expected to benefit,” the Ministry of Labour & Employment stated in its release.

It may be noted that an old PF account and an inactive PF account are two different things. The rules mention that an account is considered inactive if EPF members do not contribute to the account for three consecutive years after a member reaches the age of 55 or retires, whichever is later.

Importantly, EPFO’s automatic settlement facility is only limited for eligible inactive accounts with a balance of up to Rs 1,000.

If any account has more than Rs 1000 deposit, the PF transfer and withdrawal processes for such accounts will remain the same.