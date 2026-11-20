ETV Bharat / business

EPF Members Can Soon Choose Between Lump Sum PF Withdrawal And Regular Payouts: EPFO SWP Explained

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced several key reforms to strengthen the social security delivery for EPF members. One of the most sweeping changes the PF regulatory body introduced is allowing retired members to withdraw their Provident Fund savings in regular installments.

The decision to approve the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for EPF members was taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) on November 19, 2026.

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya. The Labour ministry said the SWP will offer retirees greater flexibility in post-retirement financial planning while ensuring that their remaining savings continue to earn interest as per the PF guidelines.

EPFO Allows Periodic PF Withdrawals After Retirement

The new EPFO scheme will allow retired members to have multiple options for withdrawing their accumulated funds during their service. Members can opt for lump-sum withdrawal or periodic payouts, depending on their requirements and convenience. The EPFO has given the nod for monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly withdrawals.

This reform will enable retiring members to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings at regular intervals, such as monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, based on their preference. This facility would provide members with a structured source of periodic income while allowing the remaining corpus to continue generating returns, thereby augmenting their retirement income and supplementing their pension benefits. The facility would be entirely voluntary, with no compulsion on members to opt for withdrawals. The option may also be extended to eligible family members/beneficiaries, ensuring greater flexibility and financial security for the family. This aims to ensure stable post-retirement income, reduce reinvestment risks, strengthen fund sustainability and facilitate the extension of social security coverage to gig and platform workers.

Withdrawing PF funds at regular intervals, such as monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, based on preference, would provide members with a structured source of periodic income while allowing the remaining corpus to continue generating returns, thereby augmenting their retirement income and supplementing their pension benefits. Importantly, the remaining corpus will continue to generate returns. Furthermore, members will retain full ownership and control over their accumulated capital.

EPFO SWP Key Features

The Ministry of Labour categorically stated that the EPFO's SWP facility will be completely voluntary and no member will be obligated to withdraw their funds in installments. With the aim of providing EPF members’ families greater financial security and flexibility, particularly following retirement or during challenging circumstances, the option will also be accessible to the eligible nominees.