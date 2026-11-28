ETV Bharat / business

EPF Account Inoperative Rules: When Does Your PF Account Stop Earning Interest? Check EPFO Guidelines

New Delhi: Several members of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) often believe that if they have left a job or made no fresh deposit in their EPF account for the past three years, the account becomes inoperative.

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released a video on its social media account that details when an EPF account is considered inoperative in different situations.

The EPFO’s video clarifies the exact rules governing when an EPF account becomes inoperative, when interest stops accruing and how members can access their accumulated savings.

The Provident Fund regulatory body has appealed to EPF members to check whether their EPF account has become inoperative and explained the rules and the entire process related to an inoperative account.

When does EPF account becomes inoperative

The EPFO explained that even if a member quits a job before the age of 55 years and no fresh deposits are made, the account continues to earn interest until the age of 58 years.