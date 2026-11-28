EPF Account Inoperative Rules: When Does Your PF Account Stop Earning Interest? Check EPFO Guidelines
EPFO explains when PF account becomes inoperative and when interest stops and how to claim money.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Several members of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) often believe that if they have left a job or made no fresh deposit in their EPF account for the past three years, the account becomes inoperative.
The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released a video on its social media account that details when an EPF account is considered inoperative in different situations.
The EPFO’s video clarifies the exact rules governing when an EPF account becomes inoperative, when interest stops accruing and how members can access their accumulated savings.
The Provident Fund regulatory body has appealed to EPF members to check whether their EPF account has become inoperative and explained the rules and the entire process related to an inoperative account.
When does EPF account becomes inoperative
The EPFO explained that even if a member quits a job before the age of 55 years and no fresh deposits are made, the account continues to earn interest until the age of 58 years.
If an EPF member retires at the age of 58 years, the account will continue to earn interest until the beneficiary turns 61 even if no fresh deposits are made. However, after three years pass (a 36-month period), the interest stops being added, and the account becomes inoperative.
The account of a EPF member who retires at the age of 70 years is considered inoperative at the age of 73 years.
If an EPF member dies and the family members or nominees do not submit a claim within 36 months after the death, the account can become inoperative and stop earning interest.
If an employee permanently settles in a foreign country and stops contributions, the account becomes inoperative 36 months after the last contribution was made.
Inoperative EPF account: How to claim money?
- An EPF member can stake a claim even if the EPF account becomes inoperative.
- The person making the claim must log in to EPFO’s Member e-Sewa portal using their UAN and password.
- The next step is to check the required information after logging in.
- Check name, Aadhaar number, and bank account details.
- Crosscheck that the details are up to date and accurate.
- A claim can be made through online Form 19 for final settlement.
- If an EPF member switches jobs, the PF money should be transferred to the new PF account instead of being withdrawn.
- Also, if a member submits Form 19 to withdraw the entire PF balance, the payment could be returned if the EPF-linked bank account has been closed or a technical error has occurred.
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