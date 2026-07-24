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Ensure Convenience For Honest Taxpayers; Act Firmly Against Evaders: FM To I-T Dept

The Finance Minister said the department should know how to draw a line between those deliberately evading tax and those committing bona fide errors.

Ensure Convenience For Honest Taxpayers; Act Firmly Against Evaders: FM To I-T Dept
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked Income Tax officials to ensure convenience for honest taxpayers and take firm action against evasion.

"Tax certainty is an economic imperative," she said at an event here to mark the 167th Income Tax Day celebrations.

Emphasising the need to be empathetic, Sitharaman said the department should know how to draw a line between those deliberately evading tax and those committing bona fide errors.

She also listed out five priorities for the department -- recognise, respond, redress, reflect, and reform. "Exercise the power that the tax law gives you with humility...be agile," she said.

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TAGGED:

TAXPAYERS
IT DEPARTMENT
INCOME TAX OFFICIALS
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

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