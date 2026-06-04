ETV Bharat / business

Energy Price Shocks May Slow Down Economic Recovery But Inflation To Remain Stable: Report

New Delhi: Surging energy costs and weak capital inflows may slow down economic recovery, fuelling inflation pressures, says a research report by ICICI Bank. Unlike other Asian countries, India is running on a domestic-driven capex cycle, with a below-normal monsoon forecast and higher fuel prices; food inflation risks are rising alongside broader input-cost pass-throughs. However, core inflation is expected to remain relatively stable.

As per the ICICI Bank Global Markets report, inflation is speedily increasing, mainly led by food, which should now also be driven by energy prices. However, "core inflation is far more stable."

The report noted, "core inflation excluding ornaments is still benign at around 2.1%. But most of this is the past. Eventually, producers would pass higher input costs to consumers. This is visible in rising menu costs (restaurant and accommodation) as well as other household goods and personal goods."

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its inflation forecast in April to 4.6 per cent for FY27 and FY28, respectively, as per ICICI Bank, it is "very likely that this gets revised to around 5% for FY27, which leaves real rates of 0.25%."

The report further noted that the apex bank also "gave a core inflation estimate of 4.4%" which will likely "move higher to 4.5% in FY27." Thus, "most of the increase in headline inflation is because of volatile food and energy items."