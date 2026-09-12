Energy | Coal Stocks At Power Plants Plunge To Critical levels
Late monsoon hits production and despatches, even as hot weather elsewhere keeps power demand at record high levels
Published : September 12, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s thermal power sector is facing increasing pressure on coal inventories, with as many as 63 thermal power plants based on coal facing critical levels of inventory of the key fuel.
According to the Daily Coal Report published by the Fuel Management Division of the Central Electricity Authority, as of September 11, 57 plants using domestically produced coal as fuel have critically low levels of inventory.
In addition, five plants based on imported coal, and one plant based on washery rejects have also reported low inventory levels. As per the CEA's classification, the coal inventory level is considered critical if stocks fall below 25 percent of the normal stock required at a plant load factor of 85 percent.
A delayed monsoon and heavy rains in mining areas has further impacted despatches, despite a concerted effort by the government to step up supplies. Over the past few days, the Coal ministry has prodded state-owned miner Coal India Limited to step up loading at the pitheads.
However, with large parts of the country experiencing unusually hot weather, power demand has stayed high. With thermal plants being considered 'base load' stations, they have been forced to sustain generation at a high plant load factor, leading to rapid depletion of coal stocks.
As per CEA data, plants dependent on domestic coal are in a far worse position than those using imported coal. Domestic coal based plants, with an aggregate generating capacity of 205201 MW, require 2912 thousand tonnes of coal per day. Against this, stocks amounted to 22096 thousand tonnes, or just over one week's supply.
The late monsoon has been a major factor, impacting both mining and loading operations. The number of thermal plants with critical coal stock levels rose from 31 at the end of July to 45 at the end of August, and 63 as of Friday, indicating a worsening supply position.
The key challenge is sorting out supply chain bottlenecks. Coal India's aggregate minehead stocks stand at around 76 million tonnes. While rakeloading has stepped up by around 20 per cent in September so far, rake movements and unloading and turnaround have also been hit by unseasonal rain, leading to rapid depletion, as the plants continue to operate at high capacity.
While India has majorly added to its renewable energy capacity, particularly solar, limited battery storage capacity means that solar power can mainly tackle daytime demand surges, with thermal power continuing to bear bulk of the night time load.
Peak power demand hit 267 GW, almost touching the all time high demand of 270.70 GW recorded on May 21 this year. But historically, power demand had tended to fall in the monsoon months. Demand staying at levels similar to peak summer indicate a fundamentally altered kind of demand, which have rendered previous forecasts based on historical data obsolete.
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