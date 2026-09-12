ETV Bharat / business

Energy | Coal Stocks At Power Plants Plunge To Critical levels

New Delhi: India’s thermal power sector is facing increasing pressure on coal inventories, with as many as 63 thermal power plants based on coal facing critical levels of inventory of the key fuel.

According to the Daily Coal Report published by the Fuel Management Division of the Central Electricity Authority, as of September 11, 57 plants using domestically produced coal as fuel have critically low levels of inventory.

In addition, five plants based on imported coal, and one plant based on washery rejects have also reported low inventory levels. As per the CEA's classification, the coal inventory level is considered critical if stocks fall below 25 percent of the normal stock required at a plant load factor of 85 percent.

A delayed monsoon and heavy rains in mining areas has further impacted despatches, despite a concerted effort by the government to step up supplies. Over the past few days, the Coal ministry has prodded state-owned miner Coal India Limited to step up loading at the pitheads.

However, with large parts of the country experiencing unusually hot weather, power demand has stayed high. With thermal plants being considered 'base load' stations, they have been forced to sustain generation at a high plant load factor, leading to rapid depletion of coal stocks.