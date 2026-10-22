ETV Bharat / business

eMudhra Shares crash 20 Per Cent To 52-week Low After Government Orders Security Probe

A security breach at digital signature provider eMudhra sent its shares crashing on Thursday ( FILE )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Shares of eMudhra plunged nearly 20 per cent to a 52-week low on Thursday, after the government said it has constituted a special team to investigate a security incident at the digital certification company.

eMudhra issues digital signature and website security certificates to enable them to securely connect to browsers for public access.

On the NSE, the stock tumbled 19.91 per cent to Rs 346 apiece. The scrip of the company tanked 19.63 per cent to Rs 346.85 per share on the BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex slipped 41.73 points to 73,667.96, while the NSE Nifty fell 47.35 points to 22,764 in the late morning trade. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday said it has constituted a special team to investigate a security incident at eMudhra, whose digital certificates help browsers confirm that a website is genuine. The reported security incident largely pertains to the global certificate business, and the impact on Indian sites and applications is "very limited", it said in a statement.