KC-390 Millennium: Embraer Positions NATO's New Favourite For India's Tactical Airlift

New Delhi: As India intensifies its hunt for up to 80 military transport aircraft, Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer on Sunday pitched its KC-390 Millennium as the most versatile option, leveraging a wave of NATO acquisitions of the plane to position it as the new "global benchmark" for tactical airlift.

In an exclusive interview, Embraer's President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto, describing the KC-390 as the "best" multi-mission workhorse, said if awarded the Indian contract, the company plans to turn India into its primary production hub for aircraft to support the Asia-Pacific market.

Neto also said that Embraer is eyeing to set up an exclusive regional MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) hub for KC-390 operators in India while looking at a long-term symbiotic relationship with the country in both defence and civilian aerospace sectors.

The top executive, highlighting the acquisition of the KC-390 by several high-profile NATO member nations, including Sweden, the Netherlands and Portugal, projected the plane as a strategic counter to the legacy dominance of Lockheed Martin's C-130J.

"By choosing our aircraft, the Indian Air Force will have an alignment with a rapidly expanding, interoperable alliance of modern air forces. The KC-390 Millennium is a new generation multi-mission transport and aerial refuelling aircraft.

"Our aircraft has been chosen by nine European countries. It's NATO's best choice. We believe that the KC-390 is very well positioned to address the Indian Air Force's requirement," Neto said. The Embraer President and CEO was in New Delhi as part of Brazilian President Luiz InÃ¡cio Lula da Silva's delegation.

"We really believe that we are very well positioned for this contract, and our aircraft would be the best solution for India; not only for the Indian market, but maybe in the future, for the countries in the Asia Pacific region," he said.

In 2022, the Indian Air Force issued a Request for Information (RFI) to purchase medium transport aircraft (MTA) to replace its ageing fleet of Soviet-era AN-32 and IL-76 planes. The IAF plans to procure around 80 military transport aircraft and the multi-billion dollar procurement is likely to be cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council in the next couple of months.

Besides KC-390 Millennium, the other top contenders for the deal are Airbus Defence and Space's A-400M plane and Lockheed Martin's C-130 J Super Hercules. The IAF already operates 12 C-130 J Super Hercules. In February 2024, Embraer announced a partnership with Mahindra to bid for the MTA programme.

Neto said the KC-390 is the most technologically advanced and versatile option for the IAF, citing its load-carrying capability, diverse mission roles, jet-powered feature (as against the rival platforms), and its latest digital avionics as well as low life-cycle costs.