Embraer Inaugurates Office In Delhi; Says India Central To Its Global Vision

New Delhi: Brazilian aerospace major Embraer on Friday inaugurated its office in the national capital as the company seeks to strengthen its presence in the country's commercial aviation, defence, business aviation, services and support, and urban air mobility segments. Embraer, whose E-Jets began operations in India in 2005, currently has nearly 50 aircraft in the country serving the Indian Air Force, government agencies, business jet operators and commercial airline Star Air.

In a release, the company said the new office will serve as the central hub for its operations in India to capitalise on opportunities within the country's aerospace and defence industry.

"This includes growing its teams across corporate functions and specialised units focused on procurement, supply chain and engineering. Embraer's strategic investment reflects its long-term vision to strengthen its presence in India, and to collaborate closely with the local industry to support the country's mission of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and its Make in India initiatives," it said.

Embraer President & CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said India is a market central to its global vision. "This office spans across all our business units and will strengthen collaboration with partners, customers, and suppliers".