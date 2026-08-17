Electric Seaplanes Soon A Reality In India As SkyHop Aviation Signs MoU With NOEMI Aerospace
Eric Lithun, Founder and CEO of NOEMI Aerospace, said this could be the beginning of a strong market.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Gurugram: Electric seaplanes are soon going to be a reality in India as SkyHop Aviation, India's first dedicated seaplane operator, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NOEMI Aerospace to explore the deployment of electric seaplanes in the country and the wider South Asian region.
SkyHop, in a statement on Monday, termed the MoU a significant step in the company's plans to build the country’s next generation of regional air connectivity.
NOEMI Aerospace (formerly known as the ELFLY Group) is a Norwegian aircraft manufacturer. The name NOEMI stands for "NO EMISSIONS," reflecting the company's goal to create clean, zero-carbon air travel for coastal communities.
Under the MoU, SkyHop said it will evaluate the introduction of NOEMI's electric seaplane into its fleet, while the two companies will work together on the technical, operational, commercial and regulatory feasibility of electric seaplane operations in India.
As part of its long-term fleet development strategy, SkyHop said it is targeting a fleet of up to 40 aircraft by 2030. "Subject to operational suitability and regulatory approvals, the company expects electric and/or hybrid seaplanes to form around 20-25 per cent of this fleet," the company said in its statement.
SkyHop said it plans to induct up to 10 NOEMI aircraft by 2030 through purchase, lease or a combination of both, subject to commercial evaluation and the execution of definitive agreements.
"The Company may also consider an option for up to five additional Noemi aircraft beyond FY2030, subject to the successful induction and satisfactory performance of the aircraft," it said.
SkyHop’s first phase of operations will focus on connecting the islands of Lakshadweep with each other and with the mainland, with operations planned using a 19-seater twin-otter seaplane. The company is also evaluating other regions across India where seaplane connectivity can address gaps in conventional air infrastructure and significantly reduce travel times.
The collaboration will also explore opportunities for the manufacturing and assembly of electric and hybrid seaplanes in India, the statement added.
Avani Singh, Founder & CEO, SkyHop Aviation, said India’s seaplane opportunity goes far beyond connecting one destination to another. "With our vast coastline, islands, rivers and lakes, seaplanes can fundamentally change how we connect regions where conventional airport infrastructure is difficult or impractical to build,” she said.
The immediate priority, Avani said, is to build a safe, reliable and scalable seaplane network across India. "As we build that network, we also have an opportunity to think ahead about what the next generation of the fleet should look like. Electric and hybrid aircraft could become an important part of that transition, particularly for short regional routes, and our partnership with Noemi allows us to begin evaluating that opportunity today," she said.
The SkyHop CEO said their ultimate aim is to help build the seaplane ecosystem in India, not simply operate within it. "That means looking at the aircraft we fly, the infrastructure we create, the technology we adopt and, over time, the opportunity to manufacture and assemble these aircraft in India."
Avani said they believe India has the potential to become not only one of the world’s largest markets for seaplanes, but also an important global hub for the industry.
Eric Lithun, Founder and CEO of NOEMI Aerospace, said they are seeing India putting effort into making the seaplane strategy real and this could be the beginning of a strong market.
"There is strong government ambition, a major programme for new seaplane routes and now Skyhop is preparing to build its fleet. The agreement with SkyHop is an important confirmation that our aircraft fits the direction this market is taking. We are very proud of the momentum we are building in India together with Skyhop," he said.
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