ETV Bharat / business

Electric Seaplanes Soon A Reality In India As SkyHop Aviation Signs MoU With NOEMI Aerospace

Gurugram: Electric seaplanes are soon going to be a reality in India as SkyHop Aviation, India's first dedicated seaplane operator, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NOEMI Aerospace to explore the deployment of electric seaplanes in the country and the wider South Asian region.

SkyHop, in a statement on Monday, termed the MoU a significant step in the company's plans to build the country’s next generation of regional air connectivity.

NOEMI Aerospace (formerly known as the ELFLY Group) is a Norwegian aircraft manufacturer. The name NOEMI stands for "NO EMISSIONS," reflecting the company's goal to create clean, zero-carbon air travel for coastal communities.

Under the MoU, SkyHop said it will evaluate the introduction of NOEMI's electric seaplane into its fleet, while the two companies will work together on the technical, operational, commercial and regulatory feasibility of electric seaplane operations in India.

As part of its long-term fleet development strategy, SkyHop said it is targeting a fleet of up to 40 aircraft by 2030. "Subject to operational suitability and regulatory approvals, the company expects electric and/or hybrid seaplanes to form around 20-25 per cent of this fleet," the company said in its statement.

SkyHop said it plans to induct up to 10 NOEMI aircraft by 2030 through purchase, lease or a combination of both, subject to commercial evaluation and the execution of definitive agreements.

"The Company may also consider an option for up to five additional Noemi aircraft beyond FY2030, subject to the successful induction and satisfactory performance of the aircraft," it said.

SkyHop’s first phase of operations will focus on connecting the islands of Lakshadweep with each other and with the mainland, with operations planned using a 19-seater twin-otter seaplane. The company is also evaluating other regions across India where seaplane connectivity can address gaps in conventional air infrastructure and significantly reduce travel times.