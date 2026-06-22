ETV Bharat / business

Core Infrastructure Sectors Output Slows To 0.5 Pc In May

New Delhi: Production growth of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed to a seven-month low of 0.5 per cent in May due to a fall in output of coal, crude oil and refinery products. The core sector growth was 1.8 per cent in April 2026 and 1.2 per cent in May 2025.