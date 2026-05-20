ETV Bharat / business

Edible Oil Industry Body Calls For Boosting Output, Adopting Modern Farming Amid West Asia Crisis

Indian labourers fill up edible oil from a tanker into other small containors for transportation at a wholesale market in Kolkata on June 29, 2017. (Representational Image) ( AFP )

New Delhi: Edible oil industry body SEA has stressed the need to boost domestic output of oilseeds, adoption of modern farm practices and building conscious consumption habits.

In a letter to its members, Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) President Sanjeev Asthana expressed concern over the rising import bill of cooking oil. It also demanded policy support to tide over the disruption caused by the West Asia crisis.

"PM Modi's appeal for mindful edible oil consumption is far more than a lifestyle suggestion — it carries serious economic and strategic weight," he said.

With India importing 60 per cent of its edible oil needs, Asthana outlined that even moderate global price swings translate into massive forex outflows.

India imported 16 million tonnes of edible oils for nearly Rs 1.61 lakh crore during the 2024-25 marketing year ended October. Asthana feels that short-term measures alone are not enough.

"India's long-term resilience depends on expanding domestic oilseed production, adopting modern agricultural practices, and building more conscious consumption habits. Tightening the belt today is far wiser than struggling with a preventable crisis tomorrow," he said.