ETV Bharat / business

ED Searches Against Vedanta Group In FEMA Case; Company Says 'Providing All Information Sought'

The searches were launched after ED initiated a probe against billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal-promoted company under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). ( File photo )

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at two premises linked to the Vedanta Group in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), senior agency officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the searches, which have concluded, are related to alleged “brand fee payments made by group entities to their parent company”. The probe agency collected documents and records linked to the alleged transactions being examined under FEMA provisions, they added.

"ED teams searched for one location each in Delhi and Mumbai. The operation began on Monday and has now concluded," the official said. The authorities are reviewing financial records and agreements connected to the payments. The investigators are examining payments allegedly made for brand usage and whether those transactions complied with foreign exchange regulations.