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ED Attaches 2 Aircraft In Probe Against Reliance Anil Ambani Group

FILE - Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 510 crore, including two aircraft, as part of an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering investigation against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG).

The probe is related to allegations against Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL)/Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL) of Rs 263.05 crore fraud and against Reliance Communication Ltd. (RCOM) for Rs 247.12 crore fraud.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties worth Rs 510 crore, it said. In the RCOM case, the attached assets include 2 chartered aircraft, 6 land parcels and an office premise in Maharashtra, the ED said in a statement. In the RHFL/ RCFL case, two wind mills in Tamil Nadu, bank balances, fixed deposits and investments have been attached, it added. The aircraft are a Dassault Falcon 2000 and an Embraer.